PSG Sporting Director not confident of Neymar stay amidst interest from Barcelona - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain Sporting Director Leonardo remains coy on Neymar’s contract renewal, and has asked for everyone to remain calm regarding the situation amidst interest from Barcelona.

Neymar has been linked with a return to Barcelona, but the move is said to be far-fetched right now owing to the Blaugrana’s financial problems. However, Leonardo isn't confident Neymar will stay, as claimed by Marca.

The Brazilian’s contract with PSG runs until the summer of 2022, and the Parisians run the risk of losing him for free starting in January next year if they fail to agree a new deal with him.

🇧🇷 Neymar for PSG this season:



2️⃣6️⃣ games

1️⃣5️⃣ goals

1️⃣0️⃣ assists pic.twitter.com/9B1PD9unQV — Goal India (@Goal_India) May 2, 2021

Barcelona are hopeful of striking a new deal, but it remains to be seen how they will finance a move for Neymar, who is earning hefty wages at PSG and will cost good money.

Even though he will only have a year remaining on his deal this summer, PSG will try to recoup as much money as they can for him.

PSG have a busy summer ahead if Barcelona sign Neymar

PSG have already been linked with a move for Cristiano Ronaldo and it seems like the Portuguese is being earmarked as a potential replacement for Neymar.

The Brazilian had revealed in April that he considers Paris his home, and had quashed talks of a return to Barcelona.

“I don’t think this is even a topic any more. I obviously feel very comfortable at home at PSG. I feel happier than before.”

Despite that, Neymar is yet to sign a new contract at PSG, which has fuelled rumors that he might leave this summer.

❗️ Neymar is Barcelona's priority signing this summer. [rac1] pic.twitter.com/uvOA6g2UMt — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 30, 2021

Barcelona are trying to convince Lionel Messi to remain at the club, so how they will be able to afford Neymar remains a big question.

New president Joan Laporta is reportedly trying to strike a new sponsorship deal of around €500 million to raise funds to sign Neymar this summer.

The Brazilian is expected to cost around €100 million. That’s a pretty steep fee for a club like Barcelona who are trying to sign a lot of players on a free transfer to lighten the financial strain on the club.

Should Neymar move this summer, it could once again start a transfer domino, like it did last time. The Brazilian moved to PSG for a world record fee in 2017, and it started a chain of transfers all across Europe.