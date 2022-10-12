PSG sporting director Luis Campos breaks silence on reports claiming Kylian Mbappe wants to leave 

PSG sporting director Luis Campos has denied reports that Kylian Mbappe wants to leave the club.

According to The Guardian, Mbappe is keen to leave the French champions in January, despite signing a three-year contract extension in May. Mbappe is reportedly unimpressed with PSG's work in the summer transfer market and is upset about having to play as a No. 9, rather than on the left flank.

"I will use my own story. I didn't like to play out wide for Barça. I hated it! But I did it for the team. There is one rule: if the boss asks you to do something, you do it, IF it's good for the team! If it's bad for the team, I would get the argument." Henry regarding Mbappé:"I will use my own story. I didn't like to play out wide for Barça. I hated it! But I did it for the team. There is one rule: if the boss asks you to do something, you do it, IF it's good for the team! If it's bad for the team, I would get the argument." https://t.co/hZcUNa4GWp

The report also claimed that the Parisians have no intention of selling the superstar forward, and Campos has now had his say. As per Fabrizio Romano, Campos told RMC Sport this after the team's UEFA Champions League 1-1 draw with Benfica on Tuesday (11 October):

"I speak to Kylian Mbappé every day, and he has never told me that he wants to leave the club in January."

As reported by Le Parisien (per Tribal Football), Campos may also be on his way out of the Parc des Princes this summer, just months after his arrival. The Spaniard is apparently having issues with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and director of football Antero Henrique.

"I didn't have the chance to speak with Kylian about this story", PSG manager Galtier said after the game.

The French forward scored a penalty in the 1-1 draw with Benfica, which was his 12th goal in 13 appearances across all competitions this season.

Christophe Galtier refuses to speculate on Kylian Mbappe's PSG future

Following their vital Champions League clash with Benfica on Tuesday, the future of the club's superstar striker dominated the discussion.

But Galtier was not to be drawn into the speculation. He instead decided to praise Mbappe for his goal and for playing on despite picking up a knock from a strong Enzo Fernandez challenge. The PSG boss told Canal+ (as quoted by The Metro):

"I can’t comment on it. From a rumor we turned it into news and almost a statement.

"Kylian therefore had a very good answer. He was a scorer, he could have scored a second goal. He gritted his teeth after this nasty tackle. I see Kylian who gave a certain response to this rumor."

Speculation over the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner's future with PSG dominated most of last season, with many believing a free transfer to Real Madrid was on the cards. The rumors have started up again, and Galtier commented on the Madrid links:

"We try not to be humorous, we try to be as transparent as possible without exaggerating the situations.

"I find it strange that it comes out a few moments before such an important match for the club."

Barney Ronay @barneyronay In the summer PSG’s chairman said Mbappe was going to stay and “write the true history of the club”. And to be fair he was right. A history of power hungry egomaniacs treating the sport like a personal playground: Mbappe has embodied this perfectly, hats off In the summer PSG’s chairman said Mbappe was going to stay and “write the true history of the club”. And to be fair he was right. A history of power hungry egomaniacs treating the sport like a personal playground: Mbappe has embodied this perfectly, hats off

