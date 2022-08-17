PSG star agrees personal terms to return to former club: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye is inching closer to a move to former club Everton this summer. Journalist Fabrice Hawkins reported that the English side have reached an agreement with the Senegal international on the personal terms.

The Merseyside club are desperate to strengthen their squad this season having narrowly survived relegation from the English top-flight in the 2021-22 campaign.

There have been five signings at Goodison Park this summer of which three have been permanent deals, while two have been loan transfers.

They have signed left-back Ruben Vinagre on loan from Sporting CP and defender Conor Coady on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Toffees have also signed winger Dwight McNeil and defender James Tarkowski from Burnley and midfielder Amadaou Onana from PSG.

Gueye will be Everton's sixth signing of the summer and will give Frank Lampard some much-needed strength in the middle of the park. He previously represented the Toffees between 2016 and 2019 and joined PSG three years ago in a move worth €30 million.

The Senegalese has shown that he can be an effective holding midfielder for any competitive side. His ability to retain the ball and help his side under pressure and his work rate when the team is out of possession is impressive as well.

Everton have let in goals too easily at times due to being easily overpowered in midfield. They let in a massive 66 goals last season in the Premier League and have already let in three so far in two matches this season. Lampard will hope that the 32-year-old can add some ruggedness to his side.

A double pivot consisting of Onana and the PSG man will surely provide a much more solid midfield, at least on paper. All that is left for the deal to go across the line now is for the clubs to decide on a transfer fee. Gueye will depart the Ligue 1 giants after making 111 appearances for them across the last three seasons.

