PSG star decides to stay at the club this season - Reports

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe has decided to stay at the club this season despite being heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid in recent months.

Real Madrid have had a long-standing interest in Mbappe and were keen to make use of his current contract situation at PSG.

According to Spanish radio network Cadena SER, PSG sporting director Leonardo has informed head coach Mauricio Pochettino that Kylian Mbappe will be staying at the club this season.

Mbappe has just one year remaining on his current contract with PSG, which has led to him being heavily linked with a move away from the French capital this summer.

The 22-year-old has, however, decided to delay any potential transfer to Real Madrid until at least next summer.

The Frenchman has become one of the hottest properties in football since bursting onto the scene during his time with AS Monaco.

He has scored 133 goals in 173 appearances for PSG in his four seasons with the club, and has helped Mauricio Pochettino's side win three Ligue 1's, three Coupe de France titles, and two Coupe de la Ligue's.

PSG have had a historic summer transfer window during which they have managed to sign Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Achraf Hakimi.

The opportunity to play alongside the likes of Messi, Neymar and Angel Di Maria in attack is likely to have resulted in Kylian Mbappe deciding to stay at the club.

PSG will need to sell a number of players to be able to accommodate the salaries of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe

French giants PSG currently possess some of the highest earners and best players in world football.

The French club have a wealth of options in attack. Hence, they could look to part ways with some star players to reduce their wage bills and accommodate the wages of the likes of Messi, Neymar, Mbappe and Sergio Ramos.

PSG forward Mauro Icardi has been linked with a move to Juventus in recent months. Reports have suggested that the club could also part ways with Ander Herrera and Layvin Kurzawa.

