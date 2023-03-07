PSG star details the importance of having Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe for UCL game against Bayern Munich

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe will both be available for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) against Bayern Munich this Wednesday (March 8). The two sides will face off in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash at the Allianz Arena.

Ahead of the encounter, Parisian midfielder Marco Verratti discussed the importance of having the two forwards for the highly anticipated fixture.

PSG and Bayern Munich met each other in the first leg of the tie at the Parc des Princes last month. The Bundesliga giants secured a 1-0 victory away from home.

The Parisians lacked inspiration during the encounter but that quickly changed when Mbappe came on later in the game and even had a goal ruled out. This time though, the Frenchman is expected to play from the start and Verratti is looking forward to seeing him help the team.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the fixture, the Italian midfielder said as conveyed by RMC Sport:

"In matches like that, we need everyone. Mbappé is a player who is always present in the big matches. We need the eleven who start and those who will return. Bayern are used to to play these matches, which is prepared."

Messi will also approach the fixture in good spirits after opening the scoring for the Parisians in their 4-2 victory over Nantes in Ligue 1 at the weekend.

Verratti acknowledged the Argentine's influence and also noted the importance of having him and Mbappe in the side. He said:

"We have to be 100% in all areas. Having Kylian and Leo (Messi), players with great experience is a help."

The Parisians will need to beat Bayern Munich by two or more goals to be guaranteed a spot in the next round.

Thierry Henry names PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe as heir to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have formed a devastating partnership in PSG's attack.

Theirry Henry couldn't help but tip compatriot Kylian Mbappe to take over the mantle from legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

After the Frenchman crossed the 200-goal mark for PSG, the former Arsenal striker said:

"When you look at the two bosses before him, (Cristiano) Ronaldo and Messi, it's the same thing. That's why I called him the heir because he's the one who comes after for me and that's clear."

He added:

“It's his desire that I like, his understanding of the game. You have to get up early to score 201 goals in 247 games, you have to live, breathe football, have this desire. This admiration I have for him is that I know it's hard to stay at the top level and do what he does."

Mbappe has now scored 201 goals for PSG and is the club's all-time top goalscorer.

