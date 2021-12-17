PSG star Kylian Mbappe ‘irritated’ with media for ‘turning’ people against him due to Real Madrid link - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe is irritated with the media for turning people against him due to his interest in joining Real Madrid, according to Spanish outlet Defensa Central.

Mbappe is likely to become a Real Madrid player during next summer's transfer window. The 22-year-old forward has entered the final year of his PSG contract and has shown no intentions of penning a new deal with the French giants.

However, according to the report, Mbappe is not happy with how the media are trying to portray him for wanting to move to another club. The Frenchman believes no other footballer has faced this much pressure over a possible move in the future. Kylian Mbappe also believes the media is trying to turn fans against him for wanting a move to Real Madrid.

Despite PSG wanting Kylian Mbappe to stay at the club, things are a lot calmer at Real Madrid. Los Blancos are well aware that the 22-year-old forward wants to play for the La Liga giants in the future.

Kylian Mbappe still starring for PSG despite wanting Real Madrid move

Despite having a strong desire to join Real Madrid in the summer of 2022, Kylian Mbappe is still starring for PSG this season. The 22-year-old has scored 13 goals and provided 14 assists in 23 appearances across all competitions for the French giants.

Mbappe has been in some outstanding form in the Champions League. The Frenchman has had a goal contribution in each of the six group matches this season. He has registered four goals and six assists on the European stage.

Having made several big-name signings in the summer, including Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donnarumma, PSG have their sights set on winning the Champions League. However, the Parisians have been drawn with Real Madrid. Mbappe is hopeful that this will be the year when they finally win the elusive trophy. The 22-year-old said:

"The club has put a lot of effort trying to improve the team over the years. In football, luck is a big part but it has to be provoked, and perhaps we have not done it enough. Fingers crossed that this year will be the right one."

