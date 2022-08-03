PSG star Kylian Mbappe names all-time XI including Ronaldo and Neymar 

Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe named his all-time starting XI, featuring the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar Jr. back in 2017. The 23-year-old did so during an interview with French news outlet Foot Mercato (reported via Metro).

Five years later, GiveMeSport has refurbished that list for all football fans to enjoy a sneak peek into the French forward's dream XI. Mbappe opted for a 4-4-2 formation with the following players:

GK: Gianluigi Buffon.

LB: Roberto Carlo, CB: Paolo Maldini, CB: Sergio Ramos, RB: Cafu.

LM: Neymar Jr., CM: Zinedine Zidane, CM: Ronaldinho, RM: Lionel Messi.

LCF: Cristiano Ronaldo, RCF: Ronaldo Nazario.

The PSG forward's all-time dream team can certainly bang in the goals, much like he has done in recent years for the Ligue 1 giants.

Kylian Mbappe renewed his contract with PSG earlier this year

After spending months flirting with Real Madrid over a possible transfer, Kylian Mbappe ended up renewing his contract at the Parc des Princes.

His previous deal with the Parisians was set to expire on June 30. Los Blancos were reportedly confident of bringing in the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner to the Santiago Bernabeu on a free transfer.

However, PSG pulled out all the stops to retain their star forward. He has now signed a two-year extension in Paris and will look to win the elusive UEFA Champions League in the 2022-23 season.

Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United remains uncertain

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are understandably two of the standout names from Mbappe's all-time XI, given the duo's incredible exploits. While Messi is now the Frenchman's teammate at PSG, Ronaldo re-joined Manchester United last summer amidst a lot of fanfare.

He delivered goals as expected, netting 24 times in 38 matches across competitions, but failed to push the team to a top-four finish in the Premier League.

With the Red Devils set to battle in the UEFA Europa League this season, the Portuguese captain reportedly wants out. The 37-year-old perhaps wishes to spend his twilight years at a club fighting for more elite trophies.

United, on the other hand, reportedly want to keep the Portuguese forward at the club despite his request for a transfer. He has another 12 months left on his contract.

With the transfer deadline still four weeks away, this particular transfer saga doesn't look set to end anytime soon.

