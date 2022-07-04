PSG star linked with 'dream move' to former club: Reports

According to Eindhovens Dagblad, PSV Eindhoven is looking into the possibility of signing PSG’s Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Dutch midfielder moved to Paris as a free agent in June 2021. However, his time at the club has not gone according to plan. The 31-year-old was not considered a starter by manager Mauricio Pochettino and could only manage three goals and three assists in 38 matches across all competitions.

The midfielder saw starts hard to come by in the Champions League, and only 18 of his 31 domestic appearances came as starts.

This has led to reports from his country claiming that PSV is considering the possibility of signing him. The midfielder still has two years left on the contract he signed, and his wages are expected to make it difficult for PSV to complete the deal.

Ibukun Aluko @IbkSports PSV Eindhoven are keen on re-signing Georginio Wijnaldum from Paris St-Germain. (Eindhovens Dagblad) PSV Eindhoven are keen on re-signing Georginio Wijnaldum from Paris St-Germain. (Eindhovens Dagblad) https://t.co/7NkznAWXtz

Wijnaldum is rumored to be on £390,000 per week and will have to take a hefty pay cut at PSV. PSG’s new manager Christophe Galtier has not yet assessed the full squad, but the player is expected to be interested in moving to his former club.

PSG’s Georginio Wijnaldum set to move after just one year

It would be fair to say that Georginio Wijnaldum’s move to PSG has not gone as planned. The midfielder has lost his place in the latest Netherlands squad, which is set to make it difficult for him to make it to the Qatar World Cup.

Wijnaldum thrived in Jurgen Klopp's high-intensity system but did not fit in with Pochettino’s fluid football. The 31-year-old will know that he needs a favorable move to win his place back in the national team.

Sports Brief @sportsbriefcom sportsbrief.com/football/paris… Wijnaldum spent six successful years at Liverpool, before moving to Paris Saint Germain last summer #PSG Wijnaldum spent six successful years at Liverpool, before moving to Paris Saint Germain last summer #PSG sportsbrief.com/football/paris…

Manager Louis Van Gaal had earlier claimed that Wijnaldum is simply out of form and would be selected if things were to change at PSG:

“It’s about the form of players. We played six games in qualifying, Georginio played five and I substituted him three times. I think you have to deliver when you play in the Dutch national team. It is neither a rehabilitation centre nor a psychotherapeutic centre."

“I just have to invite the best players, otherwise, I’ll fall through the basket with all the other players who are now invited. When he regains his form, I immediately select him, it’s not like he’s obliterated from me. But apparently, he’s in a situation in Paris that he can’t handle.”

Needless to say, a move appears to be in the best interest of the player.

Where does Haaland rank in Paul Merson's 5 best Premier League transfers so far? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far