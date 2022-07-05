PSG star Lionel Messi ranked as Argentina's second-most valuable player as 24-year-old star takes #1 spot 

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez has dethroned Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi as Argentina's most valuable player in terms of transfer value.

Martinez, who joined the Nerazzurri from Argentine outfit Racing Club in 2018 for a fee of €22.7 million, has been consistently on the rise. Since arriving in Milan, he has registered 74 goals and 24 assists in 179 matches across all competitions.

During his time at the San Siro, the 24-year-old has helped his team lift three trophies, including the Serie A and the Coppa Italia honors. During the 2021-22 season, he enjoyed his most prolific campaign, scoring 25 goals in 49 matches.

According to Bolavip, Martinez has leapfrogged Messi to hold the title of the South American country's most valuable player at €75 million. The former Barcelona man, on the other hand, is second on the list, with his value at €50 million.

Here's the entire list of the most valuable players from Argentina:

Lautaro Martinez (ST, 24 years old, Inter Milan) – €75 million Lionel Messi (RW, 35 years old, PSG) – €50 million Cristian Romero (CB, 24 years old, Tottenham Hotspur) – €48 million Rodrigo de Paul (CM, 28 years old, Atletico Madrid) – €40 million Paulo Dybala (CF, 28 years old, Free Agent) – €35 million Lisandro Martinez (CB, 24 years old, Ajax) – €32 million Emiliano Martinez (GK, 29 years old, Aston Villa) – €28 million Guido Rodriguez (CDM, 28 years old, Real Betis) – €25 million Juan Foyth (CB, 24 years old, Villarreal) – €25 million Nicolas Gonzalez (LW, 24 years old, Fiorentina) – €25 million

While Martinez hopes to mount a title challenge in the Serie A with Inter Milan, Messi aims to end PSG's long wait for the much-coveted UEFA Champions League trophy next season.

Lionel Messi-led Argentina favourites to win the FIFA 2022 World Cup?

After lifting the Copa America in 2021 and winning the Finalissima earlier this year, Argentina are said to be one of the favorites for the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Lionel Scaloni's side is currently on a 32-match unbeaten streak, just five behind the longest in international football history.

On the back of such an impressive form, La Albiceleste will aim to become the first non-European team to lift the prestigious trophy since Brazil in 2002.

Meanwhile, with Messi at 35, the upcoming edition of the quadrennial tournament is likely to be the last one for him. Earlier, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner came close to winning the FIFA World Cup title as he led Argentina to a runner-up finish in 2014.

