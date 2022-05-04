PSG star Neymar close to joining Cristiano Ronaldo and Romario in record books with historic feat

PSG star Neymar is close to becoming just the third player in history after Cristiano Ronaldo and Romario to score 100 goals for three different clubs.

The Brazilian ace has scored 98 goals for the Parisians across competitions and will be aiming to hit triple-digits in their upcoming Ligue 1 game against Troyes.

Neymar previously scored 136 goals with Brazilian side Santos, where he emerged as the next potential superstar before moving to Europe. At Barcelona, the winger managed another 105 strikes in four glorious years before continuing his hot streak in Paris following a record-breaking transfer in 2017.

Despite suffering a lot of injuries, Neymar has more or less delivered for PSG, even stepping up in the big European games.

He is currently only two goals away from becoming just the sixth player in the club's history to score 100 goals, joining the likes of Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe.

It will also see him join the exclusive club of legends Romario and Ronaldo as the only players to have scored 100+ goals with three different clubs.

Romario managed the feat with Vasco de Gama, PSV Eindhoven and Flamengo while Ronaldo has scored more than a century of goals for Juventus, Real Madrid and Manchester United.

It's truly a historic feat and a testament to a player's ability to adapt and shine in different surroundings.

Ronaldo the only player to score 100 goals with three sides from Europe's top five leagues

Even after Neymar surpasses the 100-goal mark with PSG, Ronaldo will remain the only player in history to have struck more than a century of goals with three sides from Europe's top five leagues.

He first accomplished the feat with Manchester United, scoring 118 goals in his first spell, following which h has added another 24 in all competitions since returning.

Ronaldo then enjoyed the best spell of his career at Real Madrid, scoring 450 goals in just 438 games in nine terrific years.

While the jury is still out on his time at Juventus, the Portuguese ace regardless managed to score 101 goals in 134 games with the Bianconeri.

That's 100+ goals with three sides from three different leagues, all of which rank among the best in the world, while also scoring 115 goals with the Portugal national team.

It's a unique record that has never been created before and won't be matched anytime soon.

