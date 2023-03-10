PSG star Sergio Ramos dismisses claims that he abused PSG in loss to Bayern in UCL

Sergio Ramos has refuted the notion that he abused Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg clash against Bayern Munich. The Parisians lost the match at the Allianz Arena by a scoreline of 2-0 last night.

They were eliminated after losing by an aggregate of 3-0 over two legs. Ramos was allegedly caught on camera cussing at his current club. The superstar defender, however, has dismissed those suggestions.

The former Spain and Real Madrid captain has claimed that he was making a noise of frustration, like 'Pfff'.

Here's what Ramos tweeted:

"I don't usually dwell on this subject, but I don't want to acknowledge something that didn't happen. At no time do I say Paris, I make a sound of disappointment “pssss” or “pfff”."

The legendary defender added:

"In the context of an expression (crude, admittedly) that we are used to saying in football. Let's not invent, let's not look for something where there is nothing."

Sergio Ramos was one of PSG's best players last night. He was, in fact, the team's most prominent goal threat. He came agonizingly close to making it 1-1 from two corner situations. Despite outjumping Thomas Muller with ease on both occasions, he could not score. Ramos was once denied brilliantly by Yan Sommer and his header was just wide of Sommer's post in another instance.

The Spanish superstar is in the final months of his contract with the Parisian club. After arriving in the French capital in 2021, Ramos endured an injury-plagued first season, making only 13 appearances.

Ramos, however, has been a mainstay at the heart of Christophe Galtier's team's defense this season. He has helped the Ligue 1 giants keep 11 clean sheets in 36 appearances.

Sergio Ramos expresses grief in PSG's UEFA Champions League exit

Sergio Ramos is a four-time UEFA Champions League winner and has scored countless important goals in the history of the competition. His last-ditch header to save Real Madrid's skin in the 2014 final against Atletico Madrid is still fresh in the fans' memory.

Ramos, however, was saddened to see PSG exit from the Champions League. He took to Twitter and posted:

"Deeply disappointed in you and in us. We were not at the level required by #UCL . We didn't know how to handle the key details and we miss the main objective. It's painful, but champions are reborn from defeat and forged in adversity. We will be back!"

Sergio Ramos @SergioRamos Profundamente decepcionados por vosotros y por nosotros. No estuvimos al nivel que requiere la #UCL . No supimos manejar los detalles clave y se nos escapa el principal objetivo. Es doloroso, pero los campeones renacen de la derrota y se forjan en la adversidad. ¡Volveremos! Profundamente decepcionados por vosotros y por nosotros. No estuvimos al nivel que requiere la #UCL. No supimos manejar los detalles clave y se nos escapa el principal objetivo. Es doloroso, pero los campeones renacen de la derrota y se forjan en la adversidad. ¡Volveremos! https://t.co/jC92pveH5i

PSG and Sergio Ramos will be back in action on March 11 as they take on Brest in a Ligue 1 clash.

