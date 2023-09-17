PSG star Sergio Rico plots return to the pitch this season despite spending 83 days in hospital 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) goalkeeper Sergio Rico is on a remarkable journey to return to the football pitch this season. His story is one of incredible resilience, having spent 83 days in a Seville hospital following a life-threatening horse riding accident during a holiday in May.

Rico's ordeal saw him fall into a coma that lasted several weeks after suffering a severe head injury when he was thrown from his horse, startled by a passing mule. His medical reports stated he was "half a centimeter from death." However, Rico has defied the odds and remarkably suffered no long-term damage.

In an interview with PSG's official website, the 30-year-old shared his progress, stating that he is "doing very well" and feeling "a little stronger every day.''

Rico said:

"On September 22, I'll have a new test. We'll see if the recovery is at the right pace. I hope it will be good news and that the doctor will give me a little more freedom to play sport or something that'll prepare me to return as quickly as possible with PSG.''

Despite the ups and downs of his recovery, Rico's determination to return to the pitch for PSG remains unwavering. He further added:

"That's ultimately what I want and my goal is to be back with the team before the end of the season."

Football was never far from Rico's thoughts during his challenging journey. Upon regaining consciousness, one of his first questions was about the possibility of playing again. Having been discharged from the hospital, Rico's goal is to be "ready for the team" before the current campaign concludes.

Throughout his ordeal, Rico received an outpouring of support, not only from PSG fans but from football fans worldwide. The French club's fans sent personal messages via social media, and the club's president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, and the entire team rallied around him after the incident.

PSG eyes long-term Real Madrid target Rayan Cherki as potential successor to Mbappe

In a strategic move to secure their future, PSG are setting their sights on long-time Real Madrid transfer target Rayan Cherki, according to Fichajes. Cherki, considered one of French football's brightest young talents, has been on the radar of top clubs for years, including Real Madrid during Zinedine Zidane's tenure.

Just recently, Cherki celebrated his 20th birthday, signifying his potential for growth. PSG view him as a critical piece to reinforce their squad for the 2024/2025 season and potentially fill the void left by Kylian Mbappe, should he depart.

The Olympique Lyon academy product has 106 senior team appearances, scoring 14 goals and providing 16 assists. He is expected to become one of the stars of the world game in the future and a big-money move to one of the top European clubs could put him in the perfect place to showcase his potential.