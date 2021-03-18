Neymar and Kylian Mbappe trying to convince Lionel Messi to join PSG - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain stars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are reportedly trying to convince Barcelona attacker Lionel Messi to join the French giants this summer.

Messi's current contract with Barcelona is set to expire at the end of the season, making him a free agent in the summer.

According to Barca Blaugranes, Neymar is constantly messaging the Argentine in a bid to convince him to move to PSG. The report claims that Kylian Mbappe is also doing what he can to entice the six-time Ballon d'Or winner into joining the Ligue 1 club.

Lionel Messi was desperate to leave Barcelona last summer after a humiliating end to the 2019-20 campaign. He was also left infuriated by the Blaugrana's decision to sell his friend and veteran striker Luis Suarez to Atletico Madrid.

However, the 33-year-old ended up staying at Camp Nou after complications regarding his massive release clause arose.

Lionel Messi's contract with Barcelona is set to expire at the end of the season, but he has not given any indication as to where his future might lie. The forward has been heavily tipped to reunite with his former manager Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

The Premier League giants could, however, face heavy competition from PSG, who are attempting to do whatever they can to seal the signing of Lionel Messi this summer.

PSG will look to use Lionel Messi's relationship with his compatriots at the Parc des Princes to sign him

Besides Neymar and Kylian Mbappe's efforts to convince Lionel Messi to join PSG, the French giants will also look to use the Argentine's relationship with Angel Di Maria and Mauricio Pochettino to bring him to the Parcs des Princes.

Angel Di Maria is Messi's close friend and international teammate. He has previously expressed his desire to team up with the Barcelona captain at the club level.

Mauricio Pochettino, on the other hand, took over the reins at PSG midway through the season. Lionel Messi is said to be a fan of the Argentine manager and could be persuaded to join the French club to work with him.