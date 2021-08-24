Paris Saint-Germain striker Mauro Icardi out for 3-4 weeks due to injury

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have been dealt a big blow as Argentine striker Mauro Icardi will spend some time on the sidelines owing to injury. Icardi picked up a knock in PSG's recent Ligue 1 clash with Brest on Friday.

The attacker will spend the next three to four weeks at the doctor's table. The news was confirmed by PSG in an official statement that was posted on their website on August 23. The statement read:

"Medical examinations have revealed the Argentina international is suffering from a Grade 2 sprain of the acromioclavicular joint.

"It is estimated he will return to full training in three to four weeks."

Just when the talk was Icardi was going to return to Argentina's squad https://t.co/l5Ny2s28HA — GOLAZO (@golazoargentino) August 23, 2021

Mauro Icardi was named in the starting line-up for PSG's recent Ligue 1 game against Brest. But he couldn't finish the game after picking up a knock. The Argentine was taken out in the 86th minute and replaced by Angel Di Maria.

The Parisians ended up claiming victory with a 4-2 scoreline at the Stade Francis le Ble. Ander Herrera, Kylian Mbappe, Idrissa Gueye and Angel Di Maria all found the back of the net to secure all three points.

Up next, Mauricio Pochettino's men will welcome Reims to the Parc des Princes on August 29 as they look to extend their lead at the summit of the table. With Mauro Icardi out injured, the tactician is expected to make changes in the attacking third.

Mauro Icardi (left) faces up to one month spell on the sidelines

How will PSG cope with Mauro Icardi's absense?

Although Icardi's injury has come as a big blow to PSG, the club should be able to cope perfectly in the absence of the striker. With the resources available at his disposal, Mauricio Pochettino should still be able to field a strong attacking line in the coming fixtures.

Leo Messi is expected to make his PSG debut against Reims, this coming weekend. @lequipe 🇦🇷🐐 — PSGhub (@PSGhub) August 22, 2021

The obvious change would be to throw Lionel Messi in the mix up front. The attacker is yet to make his debut appearance for PSG following his switch to the French capital this summer. He is expected to appear for the first time in the Parisians' colors when they face Reims on Sunday (August 29) and could easily replace Mauro Icardi on the offensive line.

Brazilian talisman Neymar Jr. could also make his first appearance of the season for PSG in the match against Reims.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra