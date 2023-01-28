PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe caught watching Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid derby clash on his phone during charity event 

PSG Superstar Kylian Mbappe was caught watching Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid during a charity gala. The Frenchman was keeping an eye on the Copa del Rey match along with Achraf Hakimi.

On Thursday, Strong3r Foundation held a charity gala at the exclusive 'Pavillon Gabriel' in Paris. PSG stars were in attendance, with Lionel Messi and Presnel Kimpembe also spotted at the event.

The Frenchman was sat at a table but was more focused on the Madrid derby in the Copa del Rey. Real Madrid edged out a win over Atletico Madrid with Vinicius Jr scoring a solo goal in the final minute of extra time to get them the 3-1 win.

Kylian Mbappe still keen on Real Madrid move

Kylian Mbappe was close to joining Real Madrid last year but decided to sign a new contract at PSG instead. Los Blancos were left furious with the decision as they believed they were close to getting the forward on a free transfer.

Speaking to BBC soon after the move, the Frenchman claimed that he had not given up on his dream of playing for Real Madrid. He said:

"Never over, never over. The only thing is that now I have signed a contract for three years more. You never know what can happen in the future. I give up to think about the future, I only think about the present and the present is I signed a new contract for three years more at Paris Saint-Germain."

Mbappe admitted that he spoke to Florentino Perez after his u-turn at signing a new deal with PSG. He said:

"I spoke to the president of Real Madrid because I have a lot of respect for him and the club. I think it was important to say it personally that I wasn't going to go. To be a great player [you have] to be honest and everything was great and good because we have a good relationship."

Real Madrid are reportedly still interested in signing Kylian Mbappe but have set conditions for the move. They want him to lower his wage demands and hand in a transfer request to seal the move.

