PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe hails NBA star Victor Wembanyama, backs him to win Rookie of the Year

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe recently took to social media and backed San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama to win the NBA Rookie of the Year Award.

San Antonio Spurs, who are currently 15th in the Western Conference, defeated Oklahoma City Thunder (132-118) on Thursday. Victor Wembanyama garnered a total of 28 points to guide the Spurs towards a high-scoring win over the Thunders.

Following his stellar performances in the ongoing season, Wembanyama has become a hot favourite to become the Rookie of the Year. After the game, he took to Instagram and uploaded a series of pictures, where he can be celebrating his dunks.

Kylian Mbappe and Devin Vassell's comments

He captioned the post:

"No place like home."

After the post was uploaded, Wembanyama's Spurs teammate Devin Vassell, who also accumulated 28 points against Thunders, also commented on the post.

Apart from Vassell, French forward Kylian Mbappe also commented on the post. He wrote:

"ROTY" he also added a check emoji.

Kylian Mbappe also uploaded an Instagram post on his story, where he again backed Victor Wembanyama for becoming the NBA Rookie of the Year.

"ROTY? 10000%" Mbappe wrote on his story.

Kylian Mbappe's Instagram story

The Frenchman has been a huge fan of the NBA. In January, earlier this year, he was seen attending an NBA Paris match between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Along with Mbappe, the likes of David Beckham and Ronaldo Nazario were also present at the venue.

Real Madrid to sign Kylian Mbappe's PSG teammate on a free transfer in 2025 or 2026: Reports

Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid are reportedly looking forward to signing Kylian Mbappe's PSG teammate Achraf Hakimi in the summer of 2025 or 2026 on a free transfer. The Moroccan defender started his professional career with Real Madrid Castilla.

However, following a loan spell with Borussia Dortmund, he was signed by Inter Milan in 2020 for a reported transfer fee of €43 million. In July 2021, Hakimi joined Paris Saint-Germain. Since then, he has made 106 appearances for Les Parisiens, bagging 13 goals and 17 assists.

As per Athletic, Los Blancos are looking forward to signing Achraf Hakimi as a long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal, who's currently 32. The Moroccan defender's contract at PSG is set to expire in the summer of 2025, however, he can sign a 12-month extension with the Ligue 1 giants.

This season, he has made 26 appearances for Les Parisiens, bagging four goals and five assists.

