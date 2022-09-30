PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe handed 4-man transfer shortlist to club which included Manchester United's Marcus Rashford - Report 

According to a report, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe was keen to team up alongside Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford at the Parc des Princes. The Frenchman handed the club a four-man transfer shortlist that included Rashford.

Mbappe signed a surprising three-year-long contract extension with the Parisians that would see him stay put at the club until 2025. At one point, it looked like the 2018 World Cup winner's move to Real Madrid was just a matter of time.

However, PSG handed him a massive signing bonus, along with making him the highest-paid player in the world. To add to that, the French superstar now holds great power in terms of the club's future sporting decisions.

The Parisians had a productive summer transfer window, with Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha, Renato Sanches and more joining the club. However, their sporting director Luis Campos said that they missed out on several transfer targets:

"We did not have a good transfer window. The window is open for a long time.… The first week we got Vitinha. After that, we had six or seven weeks with nothing. And in the last week, every player is much more expensive. From the moment that economic decisions condition football, it is not a good market." (h/t mirror.co.uk)

Campos added:

“We reached the end of the market without the desired balance or perfection. We have a huge level of quality in the squad, without a doubt. Then, in the end, we did not reach perfection. It is always difficult to achieve perfection.”

The club, however, have enjoyed a great start to their campaign. They currently sit at the top of the Ligue 1 table with 22 points from eight games. Christophe Galtier's men have also won both their UEFA Champions League games against Juventus and Maccabi Haifa.

PSG coach Christophe Galtier has dismissed rift between Kylian Mbappe and Neymar

PSG stars Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

PSG coach Christophe Galtier dismissed rumors of a rift between Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. While speaking to reporters ahead of the Parisians' Ligue 1 clash against Nice on October 2, here's what Galtier said (via RMC Sport):

"When you have such objectives, you make sure to meet the conditions to be successful. You talk about cohabitation, I am very surprised to always repeat the same thing to you. Since I arrived, every day that passes, all I experience are normal things in the life of a locker room."

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Man Utd, Arsenal vs Tottenham and other GW 9 matches! Click here

Poll : 0 votes