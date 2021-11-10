PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe against joining Real Madrid with Carlo Ancelotti as manager: Reports

Kylian Mbappe has been highly linked with a move to Real Madrid since the start of last season. However, it looks like the move may turn into a dead-end, at least for now. Reports suggest Mbappe is against joining Los Blancos until the time Carlo Ancelotti is the manager.

According to El Nacional, Mbappe is not convinced with the Italian manager's methods.

According to the same report, Liverpool have also become a potential destination for Mbappe. He prefers Jurgen Klopp's brand of attacking football and can see himself fit into the Reds' system perfectly. He will also be willing to take on the challenge of the Premier League, which is arguably missing in Ligue 1 or even La Liga.

Real Madrid made multiple offers this summer for the Frenchman, but they were turned down by Paris Saint-Germain. Their final offer went up to €200m. But PSG reportedly wanted more.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi wanted to keep the player. 🔒 Real Madrid have submitted a new official bid today morning for Kylian Mbappé. €200m on the table as @jpedrerol @jfelixdiaz reported. It’s €200m guaranteed for PSG. NO answer, so NO intention to sell. 🚫🇫🇷 #Mbappé Nasser Al-Khelaifi wanted to keep the player. 🔒 Real Madrid have submitted a new official bid today morning for Kylian Mbappé. €200m on the table as @jpedrerol & @jfelixdiaz reported. It’s €200m guaranteed for PSG. NO answer, so NO intention to sell. 🚫🇫🇷 #Mbappé #RealMadridNasser Al-Khelaifi wanted to keep the player. 🔒 https://t.co/hdn3zfcoaE

Real Madrid or Liverpool can get Kylian Mbappe for free from PSG next summer

Even though Mbappe is not convinced by Ancelotti, Real Madrid is his dream club. Hence, it is quite possible that he will make his move next summer.

As mentioned above, PSG rejected multiple offers from Real Madrid in the summer. They still hope to keep Mbappe at the Parc des Princes. Mbappe's contract ends in 2022 and the Parisian club have been trying to get him to sign a new contract.

Mbappe, though, seems to have made up his mind to leave PSG next summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Mbappé to L’Équipe: “I stayed at PSG and I’m really happy […]. But we’re far from signing a new contract and staying, as I wanted to leave this summer. With regard to my situation, we haven’t been discussing a renewal for two months, since I said I wanted to leave”. 🔴🇫🇷 #PSG Mbappé to L’Équipe: “I stayed at PSG and I’m really happy […]. But we’re far from signing a new contract and staying, as I wanted to leave this summer. With regard to my situation, we haven’t been discussing a renewal for two months, since I said I wanted to leave”. 🔴🇫🇷 #PSG

With PSG rejecting a €200m bid in the summer, Real Madrid can get the French star for free in the summer. Given that it took €180 million for PSG to get Mbappe in 2018 from AS Monaco, this could turn out to be a steal for Los Blancos.

With Eden Hazard rumored to be moving on next summer, Real Madrid will be even more eager to get Mbappe.

It remains to be seen, though, what Mbappe will finally choose. Will he choose to extend his deal with PSG or move on to greener pastures? Only time will tell.

Edited by Vishal Subramanian

