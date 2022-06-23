PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe no longer as close to Neymar as he was and wouldn't be against his departure: Reports

French media outlet Le 10 Sport has published a report revealing that Kylian Mbappe will not veto Neymar's departure from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The 23-year-old is said to not be as close to the Brazilian international as before and could side with the club's board on that decision. PSG's new sporting director, Luis Campos, has also suggested that the club could offload Neymar ahead of the new season.

Neymar arrived in the French capital after a record-breaking deal between the Qatar-backed club and Spanish giants Barcelona. The Brazilian international was expected to give the Parisian club a qualitative edge over other European clubs and help them win their first UCL title.

However, Neymar has failed to replicate his Camp Nou success at Le Parc des Princes and the club now wants him to leave because of the ballooning financial bills.

The PSG board recently offered a humongous contract extension deal to Kylian Mbappe to snatch him from a potential deal with European champions Real Madrid.

According to a report from The Guardian, the French club will pay Mbappe a sum of £250 million over the next three years. Along with that, as per the report, he has also been given powers to pick players of his choice in the transfer window.

The rising stature of Mbappe and his consistency across most tournaments has made him a bigger figure than Neymar. PSG also signed Lionel Messi last summer to further bolster their chances in the Champions League.

The blockbuster deals have overheated the club's financials and they believe that Neymar's departure could give them some breathing space ahead of the new season.

PSG President insists Kylian Mbappe was never really interested in joining Real Madrid

PSG president Naseer Al-Khelaifi has insisted that Kylian Mbappe was never really interested in joining Real Madrid and that made him reject their offer. Khelaifi also insisted that Mbappe decided to extend his contract with the French club despite a bigger offer from Real Madrid and active interest from certain big English clubs.

90min @90min_Football The PSG president claims Kylian Mbappe never really wanted to move to Real Madrid!



Interesting...🤯🤔 The PSG president claims Kylian Mbappe never really wanted to move to Real Madrid! Interesting...🤯🤔

He said via 90min:

"I have great respect for Real Madrid as a club, it's a great club, but Kylian has never decided to renew for the money, that's the first thing. Madrid's offer was better than ours. He is our player and he had other clubs in England as well as Madrid, but he chose PSG and we didn't even speak with him or his family about money until the last minute.''

