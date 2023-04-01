PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe makes decision on his future amid Real Madrid links - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has made up his mind to join Real Madrid by 2024, according to Spanish sports daily Diario AS.

The France international was widely expected to join Los Blancos on a free transfer last summer. However, he put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the Parisians following a sudden turn of events.

Intervention by French President Emmanuel Macron and other influential figures prompted Mbappe to stay at PSG last summer, leaving Real Madrid red-faced. Although the snub was frustrating for the La Liga giants, their interest in the 24-year-old has not waned. The Athletic reported in January that the club will pursue a deal for the player if he leaves Paris.

According to the aforementioned source, the former AS Monaco star has made up his mind to leave PSG. He has informed Los Blancos officials of his desire to join the club as soon as possible.

Les Parisiens do not intend to sanction a transfer for Mbappe this summer, as per the report. So Real Madrid will likely have to wait till his contract with the Ligue 1 giants ends next year.

While the likes of Macron persuaded Mbappe to stay at the Parc des Princes last summer, such influence will no longer work. As per the said report, he's now determined to enforce his desire to play for the Spanish champions.

The Les Bleus captain has reportedly scheduled a meeting with the PSG hierarchy at the end of the season, where he's expected to convey his firm desire to swap the club for Real Madrid.

Los Merengues, meanwhile, will not engage in talks with the Parisians over a deal for the Bondy-born attacker. They will only pursue a deal for the player if he becomes available on a free transfer.

How has Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe fared for PSG?

PSG signed Kylian Mbappe on a loan deal from Ligue 1 rivals AS Monaco in 2017. They made the move permanent for a whopping sum of €180 million the next year.

The Frenchman has established himself as one of the best players in the world during his time at the Parc des Princes. He has bagged a record 202 goals and 96 assists in 250 appearances across competitions for the Parisians.

However, failure to win the UEFA Champions League has left the forward frustrated. He will hope to get his hands on the trophy with Real Madrid.

