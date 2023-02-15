PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe provides emphatic response when asked which team would be favorites ahead of second leg against Bayern Munich

PSG star Kylian Mbappe feels his team are still the favorites to progress from the Champions League round of 16 ahead of Bayern Munich.

The Bavarians picked up a 1-0 victory at the Parc des Princes in the first leg of their encounter on Tuesday, courtesy of a late strike from Kingsley Coman.

Christophe Galtier's side will now have to play the decider at the Allianz Arena in three weeks' time with a deficit, but Mbappe remains assured of their chances.

When asked who's the favorite to advance into the last-8, he said (via Florian Plettenberg):

"Paris, like always!"

The 24-year-old came off the bench in the second half and had the ball in the back of the net twice but both times it was ruled out for offside.

Lionel Messi and Neymar started the game for the hosts but were uncharacteristically poor on the night, unable to exert their dominance.

Bayern was the dominant force for much of the game and kept more possession while probing the Ligue 1 giants with their high press.

Less than 10 minutes into the second half, Coman received a wonderful cross from Alphonso Davies on the right and the former Parisian star made a cool finish beyond Gianluigi Donnarumma, who wasn't quick to get down.

PSG huffed and puffed, but couldn't find an elusive equalizer, while Benjamin Pavard was also sent off for Bayern in the 93rd minute and will now miss the return leg next month.

Bayern host the Parisian outfit at the Allianz Arena on 8 March.

No away goals but PSG must still beat Bayern to progress

The away goal rule might have been scrapped, but PSG still needs to defeat Bayern Munich to progress into the Champions League quarter-finals.

The Parisians must win by a margin of two or more goals, which seems like a tough ask for any team playing at the Allianz Arena.

However, the last time they were in Munich, the French giants picked up a 3-2 win in 2021 with Kylian Mbappe netting twice.

Although a repeat seems unlikely given the Bavarians are in solid form, PSG will once again rely on their stellar front three to turn the tie around.

