PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe's mum asks for a signing on bonus of €120 million to complete Real Madrid transfer: Reports

Multiple reports have claimed that Kylian Mbappe's mother asked for a €120 million signing bonus for her son to join Real Madrid.

Recent reports have claimed that Real Madrid have an agreement in place with the 23-year-old striker to join them in the summer. His contract with Paris Saint-Germain is set to end at the end of the season. However, the French club is hopeful of convincing their star man to stay and reportedly offered him a €120 million bonus earlier.

Now, Mbappe’s mother Fayza Lamari has reportedly asked Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to match the bonus amount. Los Blancos are obviously going to sign the French striker on a free transfer but might have to pay an exorbitant bonus fee.

The former Monaco superstar is only 23 and is only going to improve in the coming time, which in itself is a scary prospect. Hence, the bonus fee might be a small amount in what the Spanish club can get from him in the future.

Lionel Messi and Neymar’s presence playing a role in Kylian Mbappe’s potential PSG departure?

There are multiple reasons why Kylian Mbappe wants to move to Real Madrid. The Spanish club put in a €200 million bid in the summer that was rejected by PSG.

The French club obviously do not need the funds and paid €222 million for Neymar a few years ago. Despite the financial riches that PSG have reportedly already offered, the Frenchman is set for a summer move.

The French striker has harbored ambitions to play for the famous Spanish club since childhood. He has been professional despite his disappointment over a move failing to materialize last summer. Additionally, he knows that he might as well be the star man at Real Madrid for the years to come.

That is not theoretically true at PSG despite his performances warranting the same. The French club are bound to give similar importance to Neymar and Lionel Messi due to their stature, at least for the time being. However, Mbappe reportedly wants to be the sole protagonist, something Real Madrid can easily offer him.

The Frenchman has scored an impressive 19 goals and assisted 16 in just 29 appearances in all competitions this season.

Of course, the French club will fight for him to extend right until the end. They might have already made Real Madrid’s job more difficult by offering him the €120 million signing bonus. It will be interesting to see what kind of financials Florentino Perez eventually agrees on, with respect to the Frenchman.

