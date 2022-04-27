PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe secures 10 votes in French presidential elections

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe received 10 votes in the recent French elections to decide who would become the country's president.

In the tiny commune of Talleny, in the Eastern part of France, 85% of the 348 registered constituents participated, with 70% of the electorate voting for President Emmanuel Macron, far more than his right-wing opponent Marine Le Pen.

However, L'Est Replublic reported a surprise and clandestine candidate won the third-most number of votes, 23-year-old Mbappe.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



"Mbappé knows what we want: he's Parisien, he's the best player in the world... we want him with us". PSG director Leonardo tells Sky: "I trust Kylian Mbappé when he says he's thinking about his future to make the best decision. We have an open, excellent relationship"."Mbappé knows what we want: he's Parisien, he's the best player in the world... we want him with us". PSG director Leonardo tells Sky: "I trust Kylian Mbappé when he says he's thinking about his future to make the best decision. We have an open, excellent relationship". ⭐️ #PSG"Mbappé knows what we want: he's Parisien, he's the best player in the world... we want him with us". https://t.co/xKaAwxCwjt

Despite there being no football team in town, the PSG superstar won no less than 10 votes in the election as part of a premeditated protest.

Mbappe will unfortunately have to put his political career on-hold for a while, with his current contract situation at PSG becoming one of the hottest talking points in European football.

GOAL @goal Achraf Hakimi and Kylian Mbappe built an unbreakable friendship this season 🤝 Achraf Hakimi and Kylian Mbappe built an unbreakable friendship this season 🤝 https://t.co/DWyFCGFmQW

Does Mbappe's future lie away from PSG?

The Parisian-born forward is a national hero in France after becoming a key member of the side that won the 2018 World Cup in Russia. His goal in the 2018 final against Croatia made him the first teenager to score in a final since Pele in 1958.

Since his move from Monaco to PSG in 2017, Mbappe has scored 165 goals in his 213 appearances for Paris. However, the forward's future appears to be up in the air, with his current contract expiring at the end of the current campaign.

Despite it being widely assumed that the attacker would be joining Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer, The Telegraph has reported that the Ligue 1 champions are becoming increasingly hopeful their star player will stay at the Parc Des Princes.

The report claims that contract talks between the owners and Mbappe's mother took place in Doha last week, with discussions proving productive for all parties.

It is understood that the Parisians are keen to make the France international the highest paid player in the club's history, while keeping him in the capital until at least the Qatar World Cup takes place in the winter.

Mbappe has scored 33 goals in 42 games across the current campaign, including two against Real Madrid in the Champions League second-round. His brace wasn't enough, however, as Los Blancos fought back to progress and dump Mauricio Pochettino's side out in humiliating circumstances yet again.

Everything Cristiano @EverythingCR7_ Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe carried their teams single handedly. Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe carried their teams single handedly. https://t.co/rKtoph61qF

Edited by Diptanil Roy