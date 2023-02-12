PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe unexpectedly returns to training ahead of UCL clash against Bayern Munich: Reports

According to L'Equipe, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has made an unexpected return to training. This comes just a few days ahead of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first-leg showdown against Bayern Munich.

The Frenchman suffered a hamstring injury during the Parisian club's Ligue 1 clash against Montpellier at the start of this month. He has been sidelined since.

Christophe Galtier's team have suffered in the mercurial French forward's absence. They have lost their last two games, against Marseille in the Coupe de France, and against AS Monaco in the Ligue 1.

Considering the no. 7's red-hot form this season, fans were worried that his absence against Bayern would have a devastating impact on the team. The 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner has scored 25 goals and has provided six assists in 26 games across competitions this campaign.

Speaking after the loss against AS Monaco, PSG coach Galtier provided an update on Mbappe's fitness. He said:

"We have defined a duration of absence for Mbappé in relation to his injury. For Messi, he resumes training tomorrow or Monday, a point will be made."

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann recently spoke about Kylian Mbappe's impact on PSG

There is no denying that Mbappe is one of the main driving forces for PSG's attack. His absence in their first-leg clash could be beneficial for Bayern Munich.

Manager Julian Nagelsmann, however, claimed that his team would prepare as if the Frenchman and Messi are going to play in the game.

Nagelsmann said:

“There’s a lot of pressure on both teams. PSG are better with Messi & Mbappe than without them, but they also have good replacements. They have a deep squad. I’ll prepare the team as if they were playing.”

Les Parisien will have Presnel Kimpembe back in contention to back in action against the Bavarians. The French central defender was sidelined with injury for an extended period of time. His return to action would certainly be a massive boost for the team.

Messi, despite his absence against Monaco due to a hamstring overload, is expected to be a part of the team against Bayern.

