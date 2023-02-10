Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann recently reacted to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attackers Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe potentially missing the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash.

Both superstars are doubtful for the first leg on February 14 after sustaining fitness issues. Nagelsmann, though, said that the Parisians are a better team with the duo in their ranks. He recently said (h/t PSG Report):

“There’s a lot of pressure on both teams. PSG are better with Messi & Mbappe than without them, but they also have good replacements. They have a deep squad. I’ll prepare the team as if they were playing.”

PSG Report @PSG_Report Julian Nagelsmann on Mbappé & Messi being a doubt for the game vs Bayern:



“There’s a lot of pressure on both teams. PSG are better with Messi & Mbappé than without them but they also have good replacements. They have a deep squad. I’ll prepare the team as if they were playing.” Julian Nagelsmann on Mbappé & Messi being a doubt for the game vs Bayern: “There’s a lot of pressure on both teams. PSG are better with Messi & Mbappé than without them but they also have good replacements. They have a deep squad. I’ll prepare the team as if they were playing.” https://t.co/J4XUntuYIl

The Frenchman has been out of action sinc February 4 as he sustained a hamstring injury against Montpellier. While his recovery period is three weeks, the French club are doing their best to ensure the No. 7 available for the clash against the Bavarians.

Messi, meanwhile, is suffering from overload in his hamstring and will miss the clash against AS Monaco at the weekend (February 11). However, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is expected to be available against Bayern.

Lionel Messi recently spoke about his relationship with PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

In a recent interview with Argentine outlet Ole, PSG superstar Lionel Messi spoke about his relationship with club teammate Kylian Mbappe.

While the relatonship between the duo has come under scrutiny recently, the Argentine said that they are on great terms. He said (via GOAL):

"Yes, we talked about the game; the celebrations how people had lived in Argentina in those days that I had been on vacation and the festivities we had. And nothing, nothing more, but good, really good."

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner added:

"I was on the other side too, I had to lose a world final as well and I didn't want to know anything about that, about what had happened. And nothing that had to do with the World Cup at that time, that's why I don't want to talk about it either. But the truth is that there is no problem with Kylian, quite the opposite."

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi is a finalist for the Best Men's player! It's him, Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe. Lionel Messi is a finalist for the Best Men's player! It's him, Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe. https://t.co/lI48i6pv8D

Both Messi (15) and Mbappe (25) have been among the goals for the Parisians this season.

Poll : 0 votes