PSG superstar Lionel Messi almost got cleaned out by pitch invader in UCL clash against Bayern Munich

Lionel Messi was almost cleaned out by a pitch invader who slipped soon after getting close to the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar. The Argentine was leaving the pitch after PSG's defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League when the incident took place.

PSG were once again knocked out of the UEFA Champions League, this time by Bayern Munich. The Ligue 1 side lost 2-0 on Wednesday and 3-0 on aggregate.

However, the night almost got worse for Messi as a pitch invader made his way to the former Barcelona star. Soon after getting close to the footballer, the invader slipped and hit the floor.

Stewards, who were chasing him, also slipped and almost caught the PSG superstar. The Argentine was not caught and went back into the dressing room unhurt.

PSG told to let go of Lionel Messi

PSG are in contract talks with Lionel Messi as they are keen to keep hold of the Argentine beyond the summer. However, no agreement has been reached yet despite the Ligue 1 side being confident of a deal.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi claimed that contract talks would take place after the FIFA World Cup, but the talks have not been fruitful so far. He told Sky Sports in November:

"He's very happy, you can see that with the national team. If a player's not happy you will see their performance not good for the national team. He performed fantastic this season for us, he's scored a lot of goals and assists for the national team and for the club."

While the club are doing their best to renew the deal, former forward Jerome Rothen believes it is a bad idea. He wants the Argentine to move away from PSG in the summer and told RMC Sport:

"Managing the three is complicated. After that, there is the wage bill. And we saw that PSG is blocked with the financial fair play. Because the wage bill has exploded. There, you have the opportunity to recover a large amount of money because the salary of Messi is substantial. It can allow you to recruit and improve your squad. For all that, it's a very bad idea to extend Leo Messi," said Rothen.

Barcelona, Inter Miami CF and Saudi Arabian clubs are keeping tabs on the Lionel Messi contract situation.

