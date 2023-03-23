PSG superstar Lionel Messi is the greatest athlete of all time, says 24-year-old defender 

Celtic defender Alistair Johnston believes Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ace Lionel Messi is the greatest athlete of all time.

The Argentine is widely regarded as one of the best footballers to ever grace the beautiful game by many.

Johnston has now gone a step further in claiming that the forward is the greatest athlete ever. While speaking to Hoops' YouTube channel, Johnston said (via Celtic Way):

"Football-wise it is Messi. Again in terms of athletics in general, I think Messi is in that conversation. I would put him in there."

The 35-year-old forward won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina in Qatar, winning the Golden Ball in the process. Many considered the triumph to be the crowning moment of his illustrious career.

The forward, though, recently faced some criticism after PSG were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 by Bayern Munich.

The little magician is currently back with the Argentina national team as they face Panama and Curacao in two international friendlies.

Manager claimed PSG superstar Lionel Messi should play club football in Argentina

Atletico Colon's Argentine manager Nestor Gorosito claimed that PSG ace Messi should consider playing in Argentina at club level.

The former Barcelona man has never played club football at the professional level in his home country since leaving Newell's Old Boys early in his life. In a recent interview with ESPN Argentina, Gorosito opined:

“Before I would have told him not to go play ball anymore, he suffered a lot with his family, Today, my vision changed and then you have to see what he feels. I would tell him to give yourself the joy of playing in Argentina for your life, that you do not leave football without having felt the love of all those who liquidated it and today profess love due to a final result.”

While Messi spent time at Newell's Old Boys at a tender age, he joined Barcelona's academy soon after. The Argentine has since represented the Blaugrana and the Parisians at club level.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is currently in the final months of his contract with the Ligue 1 side, with it expiring in the summer. He is yet to sign an extension with rumors percolating about his future.

He has registered 18 goals and 17 assists in 32 games across competitions this season.

