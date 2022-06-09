PSG superstar Lionel Messi makes acting debut in Argentinian TV series; pictures emerge

Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi is set to make his professional acting debut in the Argentinian TV series Los Protectores.

Lionel Messi has previously appeared in a plethora of advertisements for some of the world’s biggest brands. However, the former Barcelona mainstay is set to appear in Season Two of the hit TV series, which is currently only available to watch on channel Star+ in Argentina.

A new backstage video from the set was released recently in which Messi could be seen meeting the stars of the show. The video shows the stars of the show welcoming the football legend to the set as the group shares a bottle of champagne.

The second season of the Disney series has been shot across locations in Buenos Aires and Paris and will hit screens next year. Season Two follows the story of three football agents who face an unexpected threat to their business.

Lionel Messi set to make acting debut as Argentina prepare for the 2022 World Cup

Argentina will enter the Qatar World Cup on the back of some extraordinary results. They won the Copa America title last year and followed it up with an unbeaten qualifying campaign in which Messi starred.

The Argentine scored five goals throughout the campaign as his team won seven of their 10 matches while drawing the rest.

He followed it up with two assists in the Finalissima at the start of this month. Copa America winners Argentina played Euro champions Italy in this intercontinental trophy that Argentina won 3-0.

This was followed by his historic five-goal performance against Estonia. At the age of 34, there is a good chance that this is the last chance that Lionel Messi has to win the World Cup for his nation.

The Argentine may not have had the best season for PSG as he couldn’t maintain the kind of numbers that fans have grown to expect. Messi has scored 11 goals and had 14 assists for PSG across all competitions and is unlikely to be in the running for the Ballon d’Or as things stand.

However, an exemplary World Cup and a historic tournament victory will be more than enough for fans to move past the disappointment of last season.