PSG superstar Lionel Messi picked 10 wonderkids for stardom in 2016 - How have they fared? 

In 2016, Lionel Messi named ten wonderkids that he felt would make a huge impact on world football, but what are the PSG superstar's picks now doing?

The Mirror quoted Lionel Messi's choices six years ago and discovered what they are now doing.

Gabriel Boschilia, the first name mentioned, was impressive during Brazil's U20 World Cup victory in 2015. His senior career began in excellent fashion as he scored eight times in 15 appearances for Monaco during their Ligue 1 title triumph in 2017.

Unfortunately, the midfielder never realized his potential during a career that was blighted by injuries. He now plays for Coritiba in Brazil.

Kasper Dolberg was also on Messi's list of prospects after he came through Ajax's famed youth academy. But the striker was eventually shipped off to Nice and enjoyed a career revival during Denmark's run to the European Championship semi-finals last summer. The 24-year-old is now on-loan at Sevilla, where he is struggling for game time.

The Argentine icon picked Jean-Kevin Augustin, who won the Euro U19 title in 2016 with France and also the Golden Boot. He also warmed the bench at Leeds United in 2020 after failing to break through at PSG. He is currently with FC Basel.

Who else did PSG superstar Lionel Messi tip for great things?

Patrick Roberts moved to Manchester City in 2015 and was even dubbed the 'English Lionel Messi'. He made one league appearance for City before being sent on-loan around Europe. He now plays for Championship side Sunderland.

Thailand's Chanathip Songkrasin became the most expensive domestic player in J-League history after joining champions Kawasaki Frontale in January.

Alex Muyl attracted the attention of Lionel Messi in 2016, while playing for the New York Red Bulls. He failed to secure a big move to Europe and still plays for the same team.

Gambian winger Kekuta Manneh was once linked with some of England's biggest clubs, but joined USL Championship side San Antonio FC this summer.

Brazilian right-back Nathan joined Chelsea in 2015, but failed to make a senior appearance for the Blues as he was loaned out to several teams. He now plays for Fluminese after winning the Brazilian title with Atletico Mineiro in 2021.

Nadezhda Karpova was the only woman on the Argentine superstar's list, but she endured an unsuccessful spell at Sevilla and is now at Espanyol.

The most successful pick from the PSG megastar is arguably Davide Calabria of AC Milan. The 26-year-old was named club captain in the summer and has established himself as the first-choice right-back, having played over 190 times for his boyhood club.

Milan Posts 🏆🇮🇹 @MilanPosts 🗣️ Davide #Calabria to #SkySport : "Modern football, we like it, very offensive, we like to press. It's a style of football that already exists in Europe. It's a game we know by heart, we've been doing well in this league for years." 🗣️ Davide #Calabria to #SkySport: "Modern football, we like it, very offensive, we like to press. It's a style of football that already exists in Europe. It's a game we know by heart, we've been doing well in this league for years." https://t.co/IOVf2tWKIt

35-year-old Messi is considered one of the greatest players of all time and has enjoyed an excellent start to the season with PSG. He has scored four and assisted seven goals in nine matches so far.

