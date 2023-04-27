PSG superstar Lionel Messi poses alongside Inter Miami owner David Beckham amid rumors of MLS move

Inter Miami owner David Beckham visited Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as rumors grew over the latter joining the MLS side.

Beckham posted snaps of himself with several PSG players, including Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Sergio Ramos. He captioned the collection of pictures on his Instagram account:

"Ici C'est Paris. Great to see some old friends at PSG. (Lionel Messi, Marco Veratti, Mbappe, Ramos)."

Beckham is a former Parisian player who brought an end to his playing career at the Parc des Princes. Hence, the visit is not out of the ordinary.

However, it does add to the speculation that has grown over Messi's future with a move to Inter Miami being touted. The Independent reported earlier this month that the Herons were willing to offer the Argentine icon an equity stake in the club to join in the summer.

Messi's contract at the Parc des Princes expires at the end of the season and contract talks have reached an impasse. However, the player's preference is to remain in Europe until the 2024 Copa America tournament.

The Argentine legend has also been linked with a return to Barcelona. Reports claim the Blaugrana are looking to offload Andreas Christensen to help fund Messi's arrival at Camp Nou.

However, Lionel Messi will have to take a wage cut to rejoin Barca. He has been a long-term target for Inter Miami ever since David Beckham became owner in 2021. Miami boss Phil Neville confirmed the club's interest in the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner in February. He told the Times:

"I’m not going to deny [it and say] there isn’t truth in the speculation that we’re interested in Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets. Since I joined Miami, I think we’ve been linked with every single top player in world football."

Lionel Messi has been in scintillating form this season, scoring 20 goals and providing 19 assists from 36 appearances across competitions. He continued to wow fans during the latter stages of his illustrious career. It may not be too long before the Argentine hero heads to the MLS.

David Beckham admitted that he was embarrassed into retirement by PSG's Lionel Messi

David Beckham struggled against Messi in 2013.

David Beckham brought an end to his memorable career in 2013 while a PSG player. The Manchester United legend faced Lionel Messi over two legs in the 2012-13 Champions League quarterfinals. His Parisian side were knocked out of the tournament on away goals after a 3-3 draw with Barcelona.

The former England captain has admitted that it was against Lionel Messi when he realized it was time to hang the boots up. He told Sky Sports a few years ago:

"I probably decided to retire when Messi was running past me."

He enjoyed a majorly successful career that saw him play for Manchester United, Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, AC Milan, and PSG. He won six Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League, the Ligue 1 title, and the La Liga title.

David Beckham called time on his career around the age of 38. Messi is now 35 and is showing no signs of stopping. He continues to torment opposition defenders with his extraordinary dribbling and passing range.

