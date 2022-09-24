PSG superstar Lionel Messi's reported phone call with Barcelona president Laporta could signal potential return - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi reportedly had a phone call with Barcelona president Joan Laporta that could seal a potential return to Spain for the Argentine.

Messi left the Catalan club in 2021 after spending 16 years in Spain. The Little Magician is widely regarded as the best player in Barcelona's history.

He has scored a mammoth 672 goals and provided 303 assists in 778 games for the club.

However, his time at Camp Nou came to an abrupt end. Barcelona had to let their star player go on a free transfer due to being debt ridden and not being able to renew his contract.

Messi joined PSG at the start of the 2021-22 season and has scored 17 goals and provided 23 assists in 45 games across all competitions.

Lionel Messi reportedly made nine shocking requests to renew his Barcelona contract

Former Barcelona and current PSG star Lionel Messi.

According to El Mundo, via Barca Universal, PSG superstar Lionel Messi reportedly made nine requests to Barcelona to renew his contract in 2020.

First, he wanted a three-year extension to his contract. Given that he was only 33-years-old back then, that might not come as a surprise.

Second, the player wanted a private box at Camp Nou for his and former teammate Luis Suarez's families.

Third, he wanted a €10 million signing bonus from the Catalan club, a request that was unheard of before PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe was given one by PSG.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



That press conference A year ago today, Barcelona announced Lionel Messi would be leaving the club.That press conference A year ago today, Barcelona announced Lionel Messi would be leaving the club.That press conference 💔 https://t.co/jjVEVxE7Vm

Fourth, Messi wanted any kind of release clause to be eliminated from his contract with Barcelona.

Fifth, the player wanted repayment of his wages that the club had to cut due to financial debt. On top of that, Messi reportedly wanted a 3% interest rate on the original sum of unpaid wages.

Sixth, Messi wanted a private plane from the club during Christmas time.

Seventh, the Argentine demanded that if tax rates in Spain were raised by the Spanish government, his wages be increased accordingly.

Eighth, Messi demanded that his personal assistant Pepe Costa, who was a part of the club's wage bill, should be able to continue despite the debt ridden time.

Ninth, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, wanted the club to give a commission to his brother Rodrigo Messi, who was Ansu Fati's representative at that point in time.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far