PSG superstar Lionel Messi's superb 63-game UEFA Champions League run comes to an end in 2-1 Juventus win

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi was substituted for the first time in a Champions League game since October 21, 2014, during the recent 2-1 win against Juventus. The Argentina icon was brought off in the 84th minute by manager Christophe Galtier to make way for new signing Carlos Soler.

Kylian Mbappe's brace meant PSG were leading by a 2-0 margin within the first quarter of the game. Neymar Jr assisted Mbappe's opening goal in the fifth minute, while Achraf Hakimi laid out the assist for the Frenchman's second in the 22nd minute.

Messi did not make a tangible impact and was hauled off with six minutes remaining on the clock. According to Opta, this brought an end to a 63-game run where Messi's respective managers did not substitute him in a Champions League game.

2014 - Lionel Messi was substituted in a Champions League match for the first time since October 21, 2014, the end of a streak of 63 starts in the competition while playing the full 90 minutes each time. Unusual.

The last time this happened was in a Champions League group stage game against Ajax on October 21, 2014. Messi was substituted by the then Barcelona manager Luis Enrique in the 66th minute for Munir El Haddadi.

Barca, at the time, could afford to take their foot off the pedal with the score at 2-0 at the time of the Argentine's substitution. Messi assisted Neymar's goal and scored the second to put the Blaugrana in the driving seat.

The match ended 3-1, which was the same scoreline by which the Blaugrana beat Juventus in the final of the Champions League later that season.

Former Manchester City star backs PSG and Lionel Messi to win the Champions League

Sergio Aguero left Manchester City as a free agent last summer in a bid to join Lionel Messi at Barcelona. However, Messi left for PSG later during that transfer window while Aguero himself developed a serious heart condition that forced him to retire from the sport.

Nevertheless, the former Atletico Madrid striker seems to be following Messi's career closely and recently backed them to lift the Champions League title. He told Stake (h/t Canal):

"PSG have already gained a lot of experience in Europe. Leo Messi's team will always be a candidate (for the UCL). It looks like he's back to his best and Leo has that winning mentality he needs in any team that aspires to do it all."

Lionel Messi has won the Champions League thrice in his career - all with Barcelona. PSG, on the other hand, are yet to get their hands on the coveted European title.

The closest they came was in the 2019/20 Champions League final, when they lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich in the final.

