PSG superstar Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo reacts to Neymar and Bruno Biancardi announcing that they're expecting their first child

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo has congratulated Neymar and Bruno Biancardi after they announced the latter is pregnant with their first child.

Neymar's partner Biancardi posted snaps of the duo on her Instagram, showing off her baby bump. The Brazilian influencer captioned it:

"You will arrive in a beautiful family, with your brother, grandparents, uncles and aunties who already love you very much! Come soon son/daughter, we are waiting for you!"

Lionel Messi's wife Roccuzzo left three love heart emoticons and one cut emoticon in the replies. Many of the Brazilian's other past and present teammates responded to the post, including Tottenham striker Richarlison and PSG midfielder Marco Verratti.

This will be Neymar and Biancardi's first child. The couple are thought to have first met in 2021 although their relationship was kept under the radar. However, they became official in January 2022, letting fans know on Instagram.

The Brazilian attacker has spent the latter stages of the ongoing season on the sidelines due to a right ankle injury. He underwent successful surgery on the ankle in March. He already has a son named Davi Lucca, 11, whose mother is his ex-partner Carolina Dantas.

Lionel Messi and Roccuzzo know all too well the joy of bringing a child into the world. The Argentine couple share three sons, Thiago, 10, Mateo, 7, and Ciro, 5.

Both couples share fond friendships due to the footballers' connection at PSG and previously at Barcelona. However, the latter could soon be departing his longtime teammate with reports suggesting a return to Camp Nou is on the horizon.

Neymar desired 2022 FIFA World Cup meeting with PSG teammate Lionel Messi

The PSG teammates didn't get the chance to face one another.

Neymar and Lionel Messi were both in action during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The PSG duo represented Brazil and Argentina, respectively and headed into the tournament in stellar form.

Their exploits at the Parc des Princes led to many touting their nations as favorites to win the competition. Argentina started the tournament in Group B, while Brazil started in Group G.

La Abiceleste ended up winning the World Cup, with Messi picking up the trophy for the first time in his career. However, he could have come up against Neymar's Selecao in the semifinals if Brazil had beaten Croatia.

Tite's side crashed out of the competition after a heartbreaking 4-2 penalty shootout defeat to Vatreni in the quarterfinals. It was a bitter blow for Neymar, who had been keen to face Messi during the tournament. He said prior to the World Cup in Qatar (via Marca):

"Sometimes we talked about the possibility of meeting in the semi-finals or in the final. I tell Messi that I'm going to be champion and I'll beat him."

