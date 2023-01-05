PSG superstar Lionel Messi spotted in training ahead of Coupe de France clash; Neymar absent 

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi was spotted in training on Wednesday, January 5, ahead of the team's Coupe de France clash against Chateauroux.

The Argentine international has just returned to the French capital after helping his national team win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Despite the achievement and the long celebrations back home, Messi seemed focused on the task at hand as he worked with his teammates at the PSG training ground.

The forward was seen running through drills and participating in small-sided games as he looked to get back up to speed after the international break.

However, one notable absence from training was Brazilian forward Neymar. The 30-year-old was not present at the session, raising questions about his availability for the Coupe de France match.

Neymar has been a consistent performer for the club this season, scoring 15 goals and providing 13 assists in 21 appearances for the French giants.

Despite Neymar's absence, Messi's presence at training will come as a boost for PSG fans. The 35-year-old has been in excellent form for club and country, scoring goals for fun this season.

The Argentina skipper scored seven goals in Qatar, one less than his PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe. For PSG this season, Messi has 12 goals and 14 assists to his name in 19 appearances.

Upon his arrival at PSG after winning the World Cup, Lionel Messi was welcomed with a guard of honor by the rest of the squad.

His return to the team will no doubt be welcomed by manager Christophe Galtier, who will be hoping to see his star player hit the ground running.

PSG will be hoping that Messi can replicate his World Cup form and help lead the team for the rest of the season. He could be a crucial player in their Champions League campaign this season, a trophy long chased by the Paris-based club.

However, with Messi back in the fold and the team's other stars in good form, PSG will be confident of making a deep run at the Coupe de France.

“I'm going to prepare myself physically'' - Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi after returning to the club's training ground post his World Cup triumph

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi has returned to the club's training ground following his triumph at the World Cup with Argentina.

The 35-year-old forward said via Twitter:

“I'm going to prepare myself physically, train well, regain my rhythm and be ready when the staff decides I can play.”

The news will boost PSG fans, who will be eager to see their star player back in action as soon as possible. The defending Ligue 1 champions will be up against Chateauroux in the Coupe de France.

However, the inclusion of Lionel Messi in the starting 11 remains uncertain as he has just resumed his training session after the World Cup.

