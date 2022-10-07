PSG superstar Lionel Messi suffers contracture in the calf following a rough tackle against Benfica (Injury update)

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi suffered a minor contracture in his calf during his team's Champions League clash with Benfica on Wednesday (October 5).

According to L'Equipe, as per Roy Nemer, the Argentine picked up a knock from a tackle during the encounter in Lisbon. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner felt some discomfort and asked to be substituted as he left the field in the 81st minute.

Despite the injury, Lionel Messi has not been ruled out of the Parisiens' Ligue 1 game against Reims on Saturday (October 8). The Argentine attacker continued his fine start to the season during the tie with Benfica as he scored a trademark solo goal midway through the first half.

Danilo Pereira scored an own goal shortly before half-time as PSG drew 1-1, which leaves them top of the group, level on points with Benfica. Following a subdued first season at the Parc des Princes, Lionel Messi is thriving under new boss Christophe Galtier this term.

The former Barcelona icon has netted eight goals and provided eight assists in his 13 appearances so far throughout the current campaign. Lionel Messi will be hopeful of avoiding injury throughout the season, with the upcoming FIFA World Cup on the horizon.

PSG attacker Lionel Messi believes upcoming FIFA World Cup will 'surely' be his final chance

Qatar 2022 will be Lionel Messi's fifth and final chance to win the one tournament that has eluded him throughout his extraordinary career.

Argentina are among the favorites to win this year's tournament and their talisman claims he is feeling good ahead of the competition. He told ESPN (as translated by BBC Sport):

"It's my last World Cup, surely. I'm counting down the days to the World Cup. There is anxiety and nerves at the same time. Wanting it to be now, what is going to happen, and ultimately, how is it going to go?"

The PSG star added:

"In a World Cup, anything can happen. All the matches are very tough. The favorites don't always end up winning. I don't know if we're the favorites, but Argentina is always a candidate because of its history."

"Now even more so because of the moment we're in, but we are not the favorites. I think there are other teams that are above us."

Argentina have not won the World Cup since 1986 and have been drawn into a group alongside Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland.

