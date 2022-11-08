PSG superstar Lionel Messi will not return to Barcelona if Joan Laporta offloads experienced star: Reports 

It is no longer a secret that Barcelona are interested in re-signing Lionel Messi when his contract with PSG expires at the end of the current campaign. However, the Catalan giants may need to alter some of their plans if they want to secure the Argentine's return to Camp Nou.

According to Catalan outlet El Nacional, Lionel Messi will not return to Barcelona if Blaugrana president Joan Laporta decides to offload Jordi Alba. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is said to have made a demand to keep the defender, who has been placed on the exit row alongside other veterans.

It is worth noting that Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba have a wonderful on-field relationship between them, with the duo combining to break down opposition defenses during their time together in the Catalan capital.

Laporta has a huge decision to make as to whether to continue with his clear-out or make a sacrifice by keeping Alba in order to bring Lionel Messi back. Blaugrana manager Xavi Hernandez will also be decisive in the process, the story adds.

It goes without saying that Jordi Alba has endured a difficult spell at Camp Nou this season. The defender has fallen down the pecking order, having started just eight games for the club this season across all competitions. He has two assists to his name.

Messi, meanwhile, has returned to the top of his game this term after enduring a slow start to life at the Parc des Princes last season. The Argentine has been a standout player for the French giants, contributing 12 goals and 14 assists for Christophe Galtier's side in 18 matches across all fronts so far.

How can Barcelona sign Lionel Messi?

The Argentine has settled nicely in France this term.

Considering their difficult financial situation at the moment, the Blaugrana can't afford any exorbitant spending in the transfer market. That, however, may have no effect on their hopes of signing Lionel Messi as they can sign him as a free agent when his contract with PSG expires next at the end of the season.

The player's wage might also not be an issue, with Barcelona said to have saved up to €50 million off their bill with Gerard Pique's decision to retire and forfeit his pay. Meanwhile, Messi is expected to make a decision over his future after the 2022 FIFA World Cup concludes in December.

