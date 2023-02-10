PSG superstar Neymar branded 'disrespectful individual' by city mayor after infuriating neighbors with late-night party

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar has incurred the wrath of his neighbors and the mayor of Bougival for holding a late-night party at his residence on his birthday last weekend.

Neymar has not been at his best for PSG since returning from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He has contributed towards two goals from Ligue 1 matches, which is not reminiscent of his form in the first half of the season, while also struggling with his fitness.

However, that did not stop the Brazil international from celebrating his birthday in some fashion last week. He turned 31 last Sunday (February 5) and seemingly had a blast throughout the day.

As part of the celebrations, Neymar hosted a party at his residence in Bougival, Yvelines. The event, held at the five-storey villa he has been staying in since joining PSG in 2017, reportedly started at three in the afternoon till almost midnight.

While the forward seemingly had great fun, the loud late-night party did not go down well with his neighbors. Luc Wattelle, the mayor of Bougival, has also been left infuriated by the player's antics, branding him a 'disrespectful individual' as a result.

Wattelle suggested that Neymar remains unbothered despite being fined several times for causing inconvenience to the public. He also revealed that he is considering taking bigger action against the player for his troubles. He told Le Parisien [via 90min]:

"We can verbalize, but what do you do in the face of someone who does not really care to pay a fine of €135 given what he earns? At some point, we will send a file to the prosecutor for repeated disturbance to public order."

According to Le Parisien [via Foot Mercato], the PSG superstar's neighbors stay in touch through a Facebook group to warn each other about events at his residence.

More details about PSG superstar Neymar's birthday party

The event at his residence in Bougival was only part of Neymar's birthday celebrations. He reportedly had another lavish party at a famous bar and restaurant in Paris on Sunday.

Several Les Parisiens players were reportedly spotted at the Brazilian's birthday bash. Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi was among those who were present at the event.

The former Santos star is known for being a party animal and has also often been criticized for the same. It now appears he has infuriated his neighbors with his tendency to be loud at his residence.

