PSG superstar Neymar describes Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in one word 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Neymar has described iconic duo Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in one word.

The Brazilian labeled the two longtime rivals as being (via DAZN Canada):

"Genius."

It is the right description for both legendary forwards given the extraordinary careers they have both accomplished.

Messi is a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner whilst Ronaldo has five to his name.

The Portuguese forward is a five-time Champions League winner whilst the Argentine has four European titles.

The list goes on and on to try to compare the duo but perhaps nobody knows Messi quite like Neymar does.

The duo were together at Barcelona and had huge success in the incredible 'MSN' trio with Luis Suarez.

The pair won the Champions League once alongside the La Liga title twice.

Neymar scored 105 goals and contributed 76 assists during his time at the Nou Camp whilst Messi became for many the greatest of all time in Catalonia.

The Argentinian bagged and astounding 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 appearances during his 16 seasons at Barcelona.

He would make a bittersweet departure last summer and head to PSG where he would be reunited with Neymar.

The pair won the Ligue 1 title last season and have started the new campaign off in scintillating form.

The Brazilian has nine goals and seven assists in six appearances whilst the Argentine has four goals and six assists in six.

⋆𝗡𝗲𝘆𝗺𝗼𝗹𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲 🇧🇷 @Neymoleque RECORD BREAKER:



With his goal against Toulouse, Neymar has now scored or assisted in 16 consecutive games for club & country breaking Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of 15.





Neymar wants to play with Ronaldo following spells with Messi

The Brazilian is yet to play alongside the United striker

Neymar has told fans that he wants to play with Ronaldo at some point, saying in May:

“I want to play with Cristiano Ronaldo. I've already played with great players like Messi and [Kylian] Mbappe, but I haven't played with Cristiano Ronaldo yet."

Time is running out for the former Santos forward to do so, given that the legendary United striker is now 37.

Ronaldo has been dubbed 'Mr Champions League' for his iconic moments and unbelievable success in the competition.

Alongside winning the tournament on five occasions, the Red Devils striker holds the all-time record for goals scored with 140.

The former Real Madrid frontman won't be playing in this year's competition as United face a season in the Europa League.



The Portuguese managed 24 goals in 38 appearances last season but has started the new campaign off in disappointing fashion.

He has not scored or assisted in his first seven appearances amidst speculation that he doesn't want to be at Old Trafford.

PSG were touted with bringing him to the Parc des Princes but the Ligue 1 champions turned down the opportunity to do so, per ESPN.

It would have been the perfect opportunity to see Neymar finally get his wish of playing with the Portuguese.

