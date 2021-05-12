Neymar expresses desire to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar has expressed a desire to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese’s future with Juventus is up in the air as the Italian club is in danger of missing out on Champions League football next season.

The two players have been on opposite ends of the pitch during their time in La Liga. Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar locked horns in numerous El Clasicos when Real Madrid faced Barcelona.

The Portuguese left Los Blancos to join Juventus in 2018, a year after the Brazilian departed from Camp Nou to move to PSG. Since then, both players have enjoyed tremendous domestic success, but have faltered in the Champions League.

However, Neymar has fared better than Ronaldo in the European competition in recent seasons, even reaching the finals last year. And in a recent interview with GQ France, the Brazilian revealed he wanted to play with the 36-year-old.

“I want to play with Cristiano Ronaldo. I've already played with great players like Messi and [Kylian] Mbappe, but I haven't played with Cristiano Ronaldo yet,” said Neymar.

"I want to play with Cristiano Ronaldo. I've already played with great players, but I haven't played with Cristiano Ronaldo yet."



🗣️ Neymar speaking to GQ France



Leo Messi ✅

Kylian Mbappe ✅

Cristiano Ronaldo 🔜❓ pic.twitter.com/R4rmRzLbHO — Goal (@goal) May 12, 2021

Neymar has managed 16 goals from 28 appearances this season, while Cristiano Ronaldo has 34 goals from 41 games so far.

While the Brazilian has already committed his long-term future with the Ligue 1 giants, the Portuguese’s future continues to be uncertain.

Juventus are currently fifth in Serie A and might drop to the Europa League next season, which would certainly force the former Real Madrid man to look for greener pastures.

PSG could provide Cristiano Ronaldo a way back into the Champions League, with Neymar eager to play alongside him.

The Brazilian is desperate to win everything with PSG and also remains determined to win the World Cup with his country.

“I want to win the World Cup. This has always been my biggest dream, but I also want to win everything with PSG. I'm almost 30 now and I've had a good career on a personal level,” added Neymar.

PSG have the financial muscle to target Cristiano Ronaldo

Neymar

PSG certainly have the financial muscle to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to Ligue 1. An opportunity to win another league title in a different country would certainly entice the Portuguese, while a move to PSG would also allow him to add a sixth Champions League trophy to his kitty.

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed his boyhood club lifting the Portuguese title for the first time since 2002! 💚 pic.twitter.com/uR1Jxrc519 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 12, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo has also been linked with a return to his former club Manchester United, but his future will depend on where Juventus finish in Serie A this season.