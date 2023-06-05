PSG superstar Neymar reacts on Instagram as girlfriend Bruna Biancardi shows off baby bump in Greece

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Neymar has reacted to his partner Bruno Biancardi posting a picture of her baby bump while on holiday in Greece.

The duo announced the news that Biancardi, 31, was pregnant with their first child in April. It will be the Parisian attacker's second child as he shares 12-year-old Davi Lucca with his ex-partner Carolina Dantas.

Biancardi has been enjoying the sun in Mykonos, Greece with her friend Bianca Coimbra, per Brazilian outlet Glamour. She posted pictures of herself relaxing in the European city on her Instagram account.

Neymar took to the comments section to display his delight at seeing his girlfriend and her baby bump on display. He commented with a love heart and love eyes emoji. The duo have been together since 2020 and are set to become dual parents for the first time in their relationship.

They have both given separate predictions for what they think the gender of their baby will be. Biancardi responded to a follower's question on her Instagram account:

“I think it’s a baby girl. Daddy thinks it’s baby boy”.

The Brazilian missed the latter stages of PSG's season due to an ankle injury that required surgery. He was in fine form for the Parisians before his injury, scoring 18 goals and providing 17 assists in 29 games across competitions.

Neymar sends emotional message to Lionel Messi as he leaves PSG

The duo separate for the second time in their careers.

Neymar will be without his close friend Lionel Messi at PSG next season after the Argentine icon decided to leave the club. His contract expires at the end of June and he made his final bow in the side's 3-2 defeat to Clermont Foot on Saturday (June 3).

Messi and Neymar share a fond friendship as they have been teammates at both Barcelona and the Parc des Princes. The Brazilian reacted to the iconic forward departing the Parisians with a post on Instagram. He stated:

"Brother... it didn't turn out as we thought but we tried everything. It was a pleasure to share two more years with you. Good luck in your new stage and be happy. I love you."

The Argentine departs PSG as a two-time Ligue 1 champion, scoring 32 goals and contributing 35 assists in 75 games across competitions. He and his longtime Brazillian teammate were instrumental in the side's title triumph.

However, speculation is growing over the 31-year-old's own future with reports suggesting he is keen on moving to Manchester United. The Parisian attacker's fitness issues have become a problem for the Ligue 1 champions who could look to offload the attacker this summer. He has two years left on his contract with Christophe Galtier's side.

