PSG superstar keen on joining Manchester United this summer: Reports

Neymar is reportedly keen on leaving PSG and joining Premier League giants Manchester United this summer. The Brazilian forward is also a target for Manchester City, but is leaning towards a move to Old Trafford.

As per a report in Foot Mercato, Manchester United could be Neymar's next destination as he wants to extend his stay in Europe. The former Barcelona forward was interested in rejoining the Catalan side, but they are not in a financial situation to get the move done.

The Brazilian is not interested in joining another side in Spain, and is now eyeing a move to the English Premier League. Manchester United would reportedly be Neymar's preferred destination, but he also has the option of moving the Manchester City.

Neymar has a contract with PSG until 2027, but the Ligue 1 giants are trying to reduce their wage bill for FFP reasons and want to unload him. Newcastle United and Chelsea were also linked with Neymar earlier, but are no longer interested, according to reports.

PSG star Neymar urged to join Manchester United by Rivaldo

Brazilian legend Rivaldo urged Neymar to join Manchester United earlier this week. Rivaldo believes that the Premier League is ideal for Neymar and that he should make the switch.

Rivaldo added that he was never in favor of Neymar's move to PSG, but understood why the 31-year-old did it. He told Betfair:

"I am in favour of Neymar transferring to Manchester United. In recent days there has been talk that Neymar might sign for the Premier League giants at the end of the season and, unlike when he left Barcelona for PSG, this time I am in favour of this move. In 2017, I didn’t think it was beneficial for Neymar to leave for France, although I understood his reasons. But now I am convinced that playing in the Premier League with Manchester United would be an excellent step in his career."

Rivaldo added:

“Playing in the best league in the world in the shirt of a legendary club is something that suits very well a great player like Neymar who needs a new challenge. Moreover, United are going through a recovery phase under coach Erik ten Hag. The team will secure Champions League qualification, have already won the League Cup and can still win the FA Cup, so I see Neymar arriving at a more structured club now and one that is ready to welcome a football superstar who will surely give a lot to them.”

Manchester United are looking to add a forward this summer and are reportedly keen on signing Neymar. United manager Erik ten Hag was quizzed about the rumors of the Brazilian moving to Old Trafford and he stated that he would provide updates when any news is confirmed.

