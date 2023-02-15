PSG superstar Sergio Ramos loses his temper and shoves cameraman away after 1-0 Bayern loss

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Sergio Ramos wasn't in the best of moods following Les Parisiens' 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich on 14 February. He decided to take his anger out on a cameraman following the Ligue 1 giants' first-leg tie in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16

PSG's dismal form continued last night after they failed to avenge their 2020 Champions League final loss against Bayern Munich. They have now lost three games in a row in all competitions.

Tensions will be high in the French dressing room as they have now already lost five games in 2023, one more than they lost in the whole of 2022.

Bayern Munich dominated possession and took control of the game in the first half. PSG looked passive and it took some sharp defending from veterans Sergio Ramos and Marquinhos to keep the scores at 0-0. PSG hadn't even had a shot on target at half time.

Kingsley Coman made the breakthrough for the Germans in the 53rd minute. The Frenchman was unmarked at the far post as he finished neatly below Donarumma. Manager Christophe Galtier brought on Kylian Mbappe who instantly made an impact and turned the game around for the hosts.

The Frenchman hit the back of the net twice with both goals being ruled out. Messi went close at the end but Pavard would make an outstanding block to keep the ball out. The latter would be sent off in extra time but Bayern would hold onto their lead, taking the advantage into the second leg.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English FT: Paris Saint-Germain lose by one goal in the first leg.



Frustrations and tensions were high for the French champions and Sergio Ramos was no exception. As per the Mirror, the Spanish international could be seen brutally shoving a cameraman who didn't even seem to be recording him.

Despite Ramos having a decent outing for the French capital, taking his anger out on cameramen was unnecessary and uncalled for. PSG will look to make a comeback in the second leg of the tie on 8 March at the Allianz Arena.

PSG star Sergio Ramos vows to fight back in the second leg against Bayern Munich

Following Les Parisiens' 1-0 loss in the first-leg tie against Bayern Munich, Sergio Ramos shared his post-match reaction on Instagram.

The former Real Madrid star vowed to fight back the next time the two sides face off. In a post on Instagram, he wrote:

"It doesn't end here... See you in Germany! We continue in the fight and we'll leave our souls in the return. It doesn't end here... we're still in the fight and we'll give our all in the second leg. It doesn't stop there... We're still in the race and we'll give it everything in the second leg. #AllezParis."

