PSG superstar Sergio Ramos has personally apologized to cameraman after angrily pushing him following 1-0 loss to Bayern - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Sergio Ramos has reportedly apologized to the cameraman whom he pushed after the Parisian club's 1-0 defeat against Bayern Munich (according to Canal Supporters). Christophe Galtier's team came out second best against the Bavarians in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 clash at the Parc des Princes.

In a closely contested match, Kingsley Coman's 53rd-minute strike proved to be the difference. Kylian Mbappe, who could only make a substitute appearance due to a hamstring issue, caused problems for the Bayern defense after his introduction.

احسن @LosBlancoEhsan Sergio Ramos vs Bayern Munich



Sergio Ramos vs Bayern Munich https://t.co/H4qv4tUer3

While the French superstar found the back of the net twice, both his efforts were chalked offside. PSG lost the game and have now been defeated in all of their past three matches.

After the game, the players went to greet the fans and Sergio Ramos lost his temper. While the former La Roja captain certainly had a great performance against Bayern, perhaps his best for the Parisian club, Ramos was not in a jolly mood.

He was bothered after being crowded by cameramen and shoved one of them. While it's understandable that the loss was a difficult one to digest for the central defender, his actions were unacceptable.

As per the aforementioned Canal report, Ramos has acknowledged his mistake and has apologized to the individual whom he pushed.

Sergio Ramos' PSG future remains uncertain

Paris Saint-Germain v FC Bayern München: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Sergio Ramos struggled to get going during his first season with PSG. The defender saw his campaign plagued by injuries and could only make 13 appearances.

Ramos, however, has made a remarkable turnaround in form and fitness this season. He has been a mainstay at the heart of the Ligue 1 side's defense. Ramos, however, is in the final months of his PSG contract.

Ramos' place is in doubt with Milan Skriniar set to arrive in the summer. The former Real Madrid captain, however, refused to sweat about the future and claimed that he is completely focused on the present.

After the defeat against Bayern Munich, Ramos told RMC Sport:

"My future? I live day by day, I take advantage. Last season was very hard but this year I feel good physically and mentally. That's the most important thing. I'm at background. I'm not thinking about the future. We'll see this summer."

PSG COMMUNITY @psgcommunity_ Sergio Ramos : "Mon avenir ? Je vis jour après jour, je profite. La saison dernière était très dur mais cette année je me sens bien physiquement et mentalement. C'est ça le plus important. Je suis à fond. Je ne pense pas au futur. On verra bien cet été." Sergio Ramos: "Mon avenir ? Je vis jour après jour, je profite. La saison dernière était très dur mais cette année je me sens bien physiquement et mentalement. C'est ça le plus important. Je suis à fond. Je ne pense pas au futur. On verra bien cet été." @RMCsport 🚨Sergio Ramos 🇪🇸 : "Mon avenir ? Je vis jour après jour, je profite. La saison dernière était très dur mais cette année je me sens bien physiquement et mentalement. C'est ça le plus important. Je suis à fond. Je ne pense pas au futur. On verra bien cet été." @RMCsport

Sergio Ramos and Marquinhos have been Galtier's most used defensive pairing this season. However, Presnel Kimpembe is back to full fitness after a lengthy absence.

Poll : 0 votes