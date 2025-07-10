PSG superstar Vitinha reveals what he told Luka Modric after final game for Real Madrid that ended in a 4-0 loss

PSG midfielder Vitinha has revealed that he spoke to Luka Modric after the match against Real Madrid. The Portuguese star hailed the legendary midfielder as his role model and thanked him for his comments.

Speaking to the media after the 4-0 win over Real Madrid in the FIFA Club World Cup, Vitinha said that he was honored to share the pitch with Modric. He recalled his conversation with the midfielder, who is set to leave Los Blancos this summer, and said via MadridXtra:

"I told Modrić thank you for what he said about me. It's an honor to be able to share the pitch with him. He's a role model."

Modric had heaped praise on Vitinha earlier this summer and called him the best midfielder in the world. He praised the PSG star for his season so far and told NovaTV via Tribal Football:

"I think he had a phenomenal season. He is a player who makes his team play better. In my opinion, Vitinha is one of the best, if not the best midfielder in the world. He is excellent with the ball, he has a phenomenal game vision."

Xabi Alonso also spoke about Modric after the game and believed that fans would not be remembering the Croatian for his 25 minutes on the pitch. The manager hailed him as a club legend and said via MadridXtra:

"Luka Modrić won't be remembered for today's game. He will be remembered for many good things, not these 25 minutes. He is a legend, a Real Madrid legend. It's been a pleasure."

Los Blancos were thrashed 4-0 by PSG in the semifinal of the FIFA Club World Cup. Fabian Ruiz scored a brace, while Ousmane Dembele and Goncalo Ramos also scored to seal their place in the final, where they meet Chelsea on Sunday, July 13.

Luka Modric set to leave Real Madrid after 13 seasons

Luka Modric announced his decision to leave Real Madrid earlier this year and confirmed that it was his final year at the club. He posted a heartwarming message on his Instagram and said:

"The moment has arrived. The moment I never wanted to come, but that's football, and in life everything has a beginning and an end. I arrived in 2012 with the hope of wearing the jersey of the best team in the world and the ambition to do great things, but I couldn't have imagined what came next. Playing for Real Madrid changed my life as a footballer and as a person. I'm proud to have been part of one of the most successful eras of the best club in history."

Luka Modric is set to join AC Milan this summer, with new Rossoneri coach Max Allegri confirming the transfer in his press conference.

