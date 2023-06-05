PSG superstar would welcome Thierry Henry's arrival as part of backroom staff alongside Julian Nagelsmann: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe would reportedly welcome the arrival of Thierry Henry as part of Julian Nagelsmann's coaching staff.

As claimed by The Mirror, Henry could form part of Nagelsmann's backroom staff should he take charge at the Parc des Princes this summer. Nagelsmann has been out of work since leaving Bayern Munich earlier this year and has since been strongly linked with jobs at Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

However, the German now looks destined for the PSG job as the French giants search for a potential replacement for Christophe Galtier.

Galtier's future at the French capital club is under threat despite their Ligue 1 triumph as their target remains the UEFA Champions League title. Nagelsmann is strongly rumored to take over from the former Lille boss and Henry could reportedly be a part of his support staff although he has no prior connection with Nagelsmann.

Henry has previously been an assistant to Roberto Martinez in the Belgian national side. He also had a short-lived spell in charge of Monaco in Ligue 1 and managed Montreal Impact in the Major League Soccer.

It has been claimed that PSG superstar Mbappe would be happy to work with Henry, who is regarded as one of the greatest French players. The two also share an excellent relationship off the pitch.

Henry previously claimed that Mbappe needed to part ways with PSG if he wants to fight for major honours. Back in March, the former Arsenal striker said, as quoted by The Mirror:

“I think it is going to be difficult to keep him even if he stayed last summer. I’ll tell you why I left Arsenal [for Barcelona]. I like to compete more than anything in the world. I loved Arsenal, but I loved to compete more."

PSG have secured their ninth Ligue 1 title in 11 years and Mbappe has played a key role in their league success. The France international scored 41 goals and produced 10 assists in 43 games across competitions for Christophe Galtier's side.

Thierry Henry gives his take on Lionel Messi's 2-year spell at PSG

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has claimed that Lionel Messi will undoubtedly have his place in Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s history books, despite his poor relationship with the fans.

The Argentine FIFA World Cup winner is set to leave the Parc des Princes this summer following the expiry of his contract. While discussing Messi's PSG stint, Henry told Prime Video (as quoted by GOAL):

"He still marked the history of the club since he has just been champion and he was champion last year. After, people will say: 'Yes okay, it's easy' but for me he did it. Especially given the season he has just had, his statistics speak for him."

He added:

"Afterwards, it's more: 'Did he mark the minds and hearts of people?' That is yet another debate. You have to stay a long time for that, and on Kylian's turf it's not easy. And when you hear people in general, in Paris, they say he didn't really identify with the club."

Messi joined PSG from Barcelona in 2021 on a free transfer after his deal with the Catalan club expired. He made 75 appearances across all competitions for the Parisians over two seasons, scoring 32 goals and providing 35 assists.

