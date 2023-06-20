PSG in talks with Manchester United transfer target's entourage - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly opened talks with Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane's entourage regarding a move this summer. Tottenham's Premier League rivals Manchester United have held a long-standing interest in the English striker as well.

According to Italian journalist Matteo Moretto, PSG have initiated contact with Kane's representatives but there is still nothing concrete between the Ligue 1 giants and Tottenham.

The Red Devils are in dire need of a striker to reduce the goal-scoring burden on Marcus Rashford and have identified Kane as their primary target this summer. However, it looks like United will face stiff competition from PSG for the Englishman's signature.

Harry Kane, 29, completed yet another successful season in England's top flight with 30 goals and three assists in the league. The forward appeared in every Premier League game for Spurs in the 2022/23 campaign, and it would be a massive loss for the club if he leaves this summer.

Given Lionel Messi's departure as a free agent, PSG are in the market for a top-quality forward. They are also reportedly looking to sell Brazilian winger Neymar this summer.

The Spurs' all-time top goal-scorer has a contract until 2024, and if Kane chooses to move this summer, he won't be allowed to leave for cheap. Reports suggest that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy will demand over £100 million for the striker.

Manchester United's £40 million bid for Mason Mount rejected by Chelsea

Manchester United have had their opening £40 million bid for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount rejected, as per Sky Sports. According to the same report, the Red Devils could be willing to walk away from the deal due to a significant gap in valuations.

Mason Mount, 24, made 24 appearances for Chelsea in the 2022/23 Premier League season and produced underwhelming performances. He finished the season with three goals and two assists in the league.

Mount's contract expires in June 2024, and the West London club will be looking to sell the creative midfielder this summer amid interest from Manchester United. Should they choose otherwise, Chelsea will risk the midfielder running down his contract and leaving as a free agent next summer.

