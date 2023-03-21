"PSG is not a team" - Bayern Munich legend Philipp Lahm rips into Ligue 1 club and makes interesting Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe claim

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have been torn to shreds by Bayern Munich icon Philipp Lahm, who claims Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi's side are not part of a team.

The Parisians were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by Bayern in the last 16. They were deservedly beaten 3-0 on aggregate with the likes of Lionel Messi and Mbappe failing to impress on March 8.

PSG have failed to win Europe's elite club competition since Qatar Sports Investments (QSI)'s takeover in June 2011. It is the club's main target but they have disappointed in the competition. Lahm reacted to Christophe Galtier's side's latest woes against his former outfit. He touched on Mbappe's talent and that ultimately it doesn't result in a winning team. He told L'Equipe:

"PSG is not a team. The case of Kylian Mbappé is a story in itself. He undoubtedly has the qualities of a world-class player, and dominates the National Championship. But his talent is not integrated with the rest team."

Lahm then reflected upon Mbappe's performance at the Allianz Arena. The Frenchman's threat was nullified by Bayern's defense. He managed just one shot on target and lost possession 12 times:

"In Munich, he just waited for the ball to get to his feet. I can't imagine how Mbappé's career can take on another dimension in Paris."

The ex-Germany international seems to be hinting that he reckons Mbappe is better off leaving PSG. The prolific striker has bagged 31 goals in 33 games across competitions. Lahm continued:

"PSG have the two players who rocked the planet in the World Cup final three months ago. Messi and Mbappé, plus Neymar, the best Brazilian of the last decade. Plus also Ramos, the former captain of the Real and four-time winner of the Champions League. To which we must add two reigning European champions (Donnarumma and Verratti). But in the two duels against Bayern, nothing extraordinary happened."

Galtier's troops' only hopes of silverware this season is now resting on the Ligue 1 title. They are being criticized for being a group of individual stars playing in a tumultuous team. The Parisians are top of the French league, holding a seven-point lead over second-placed Marseille. However, PSG suffered a shock 2-0 defeat at home to Rennes last Sunday (March 19).

Jamie Carragher thinks PSG's Lionel Messi might have played his last Champions League game

Lionel Messi is tipped to leave the Parisians.

Lionel Messi's future is subject to intense speculation, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has been in talks with PSG over a renewal. However, those talks have not reached a successful conclusion, and uncertainty has grown as to whether he will remain at the Parc des Princes beyond the summer.

He was lackluster in the defeat to Bayern over the course of both legs, unable to weave his usual magic against the Bundesliga side. Liverpool legend Carragher watched Messi and Co crash out of the Champions League. He predicted on BT Sport that it may have been the Argentine's last European night in Parisian colors:

"It could be the last time we see Lionel Messi in the Champions League."

The closest the Parisians have come to winning the Champions League was in the 2019-20 campaign. They made it to the final but were beaten 1-0 by Bayern. Since Messi's arrival in Paris, they have failed to make it past the last 16.

