PSG told to pay €50 million to sign Barcelona and Arsenal target - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have set their sights on Palmeiras' teenager Estevao Willian, who has also been linked with Barcelona and Arsenal. The French club previously pulled out of the race to sign Real Madrid-bound Endrick Felipe.

Estevao, 15, currently plays for the youth academies of the Brazilian club. He is set to sign his first professional contract in April 2023. He has garnered interest from top European clubs, including PSG. However, the Parisians will have to pay a fee of €50 million to sign the youngster (according to GOAL Brasil, as reported by PSG Talk).

The fee will be included as a termination clause in the player's contract. Much like Endrick, Estevao cannot make a move to Europe before 2025, when he turns 18, the minimum age for an international transfer.

Palmeiras currently own 80% of the player's economic rights, with his family owning the remaining 20%.

Morocco coach Walid Regragui speaks about the battle of two PSG superstars in the FIFA World Cup semi-final

Morocco Press Conference - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

PSG superstars Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi will be on different ends of the field when France take on Morocco in the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup later tonight.

Walid Regragui, however, is not making any special tactical plans to stop the French attacker. He said ahead of the game (via India Today):

“I am not going to try and set up any particular tactical plan to counter Kylian. France also has other good players. (Antoine) Griezmann is on top of his game and playing well between the lines and Ousmane Dembele is also a perfect complement to Mbappe on the other wing. If we just focus on Mbappe that will be a mistake. They are world champions, with world class players and they will be going for it with all they got.”

Regragui further added that Hakimi is better qualified than him to deal with Mbappe. He said:

“Achraf knows Mbappe better than me and trains with him on a daily basis, so he's better placed than I am to know how to deal with Kylian. Hakimi is one of the best players in the world, so it's going to be a great duel between the two.”

The winner of today's semi-final clash will face Argentina in the final on Sunday, while the loser will face Croatia in the third-place playoff a day earlier.

