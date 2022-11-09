PSG Transfer News Roundu: Parisians face Liverpool competition for Benfica defender; Barcelona planning January move for Spanish midfielder, and more - November 9, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) next face Auxerre at the Parc des Princes on Sunday in Ligue 1. Christophe Galtier will look to add to his team's unbeaten run this season before the campaign pauses for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this month.

Meanwhile, the Parisians could face competition from Liverpool for the signature of a Benfica defender. Elsewhere, Barcelona are planning to move for Carlos Soler in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on November 9, 2022:

PSG face Liverpool competition for Antonio Silva

Antonio Silva is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG face competition from Liverpool in their quest to sign Antonio Silva, according to Calciomercato via Rousing The Kop.

The Portuguese has been a revelation with Benfica this season, establishing himself in the starting XI. Still only 19, Silva is tipped to have a big future. The Parisians are keeping a close watch on him as they look to build a team that can dominate Europe for years.

The Transfer Exchange Show @TheTransferEx

A Bola says an unnamed Premier League club are willing to offer €60m for the 18 year-old defender.

Manchester United and Liverpool have been linked with Silva this season. #LFC Benfica defender Antonio Silva is the subject of a major bid from England.A Bola says an unnamed Premier League club are willing to offer €60m for the 18 year-old defender.Manchester United and Liverpool have been linked with Silva this season. #MUFC Benfica defender Antonio Silva is the subject of a major bid from England.A Bola says an unnamed Premier League club are willing to offer €60m for the 18 year-old defender.Manchester United and Liverpool have been linked with Silva this season. #MUFC #LFC https://t.co/g51KNgVHa9

Silva has appeared 16 times for Benfica this season and has scored thrice. The Parisians are reportedly preparing a £90 million offer for the teenager and could dive for him next year.

Christophe Galtier has overseen an unbeaten start to his tenure in Paris, but his team’s defensive performances have not been up to the mark. With Sergio Ramos in the twilight of his career, a move for Silva certainly makes sense.

However, prising him away from Benfica would be no walk on the park. Liverpool are hot on the heels of the Portuguese defender, while Manchester United and Real Madrid are also in the race for his signature.

Barcelona planning January move for Carlos Soler

Carlos Soler has admirers at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are planning to take Carlos Soler to the Camp Nou in January, according to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle.

The Spanish midfielder joined PSG from Valencia this summer but has so far failed to find his feet in Paris. The 25-year-old has been a peripheral figure in Christophe Galtier's squad, managing just four starts this season.

PSGnews @NewsOfPSG Christophe Galtier on Canal+: "Carlos Soler is starting to grow in strength. He is starting to get his bearings. I had other options but I chose Carlos'." 🗣️ Christophe Galtier on Canal+: "Carlos Soler is starting to grow in strength. He is starting to get his bearings. I had other options but I chose Carlos'."🗣️ 🔴 Christophe Galtier on Canal+: "Carlos Soler is starting to grow in strength. He is starting to get his bearings. I had other options but I chose Carlos'." 🇪🇸🗣️ https://t.co/cykt1Ejw1M

The Blaugrana were linked with a move for Soler this summer but opted to sign Franck Kessie on a Bosman move. However, with the Ivorian struggling to impress, the La Liga giants have rekindled their interest in Soler.

Xavi is eager to secure his signature this winter as he prepares for Sergio Busquets’ departure. Despite his struggles this season, the Parisians might be reluctant to let Soler leave in the middle of the campaign.

Idrissa Gueye opens up on leaving Paris

Idrissa Gueye (left) left the Parc des Princes this summer.

Idrissa Gueye has opened up on his decision to leave PSG this summer to return to Everton.

The Senegalese joined the Parisians in 2019 but opted to call time on his stay at Paris this year. The 33-year-old moved back to Goodison Park, perhaps aware that he would struggle to break into the Galtier's first team.

Speaking recently, as relayed by PSG Talk, Gueye said that he couldn’t turn down the Toffees when they came calling.

"There were other opportunities, but I told my agent to refuse them all. I had a good time at PSG. It wasn’t in my plans to come back, but as soon as Everton called me and said they needed me and wanted me to help … I couldn’t say no," said Gueye.

He added:

“This is my home; that’s how I feel. I can’t say no to Everton no matter if they are top or bottom. I am very, very happy to have a new opportunity to give everything for this club. I spent three years here, and once you’re blue, you’re forever. How can I explain it? It is in my heart. This club is part of me.”

Gueye has appeared nine times for Everton this season.

