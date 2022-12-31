PSG Transfer News Roundup: Al Nassr planning Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo reunion; Marco Verratti signs new deal, and more - December 30, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured a hard-fought 2-1 win over Strasbourg this week in Ligue 1. Goals from Marquinhos and Kylian Mbappe helped the Parisians stay atop the league.

Meanwhile, Al Nassr are planning to reunite Sergio Ramos with Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, Marco Verratti has signed a new deal with the French giants. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on December 30, 2022:

Al Nassr planning Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo reunion

Sergio Ramos is wanted in Saudi Arabia.

Al Nassr are planning to reunite Sergio Ramos with Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Marca via PSG Talk.

The Spanish defender is in the final year of his contract with PSG but has not been offered a new contract yet. The 36-year-old has appeared 21 times across competitions for the Ligue 1 champions this season, scoring one goal and registering one assist.

Al Nassr are already close to completing a move for Ronaldo. The Portuguese will join on a Bosman move after ending ties with Manchester United last month.

The Saudi Arabian side are now planning to reunite the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with his former teammate Ramos. The two stalwarts of the modern game shared the pitch for Real Madrid for almost a decade.

The Parisians, though, are already planning to extend the player’s stay at the club. Ramos has rediscovered his form this season and is now among manager Christophe Galtier’s most important players.

Marco Verratti signs new deal with PSG

Marco Verratti is a vital part of the first team in Paris.

Marco Verratti has extended his stay at the Parc des Princes, PSG have confirmed.

The Italian midfielder is an indispensable member of the starting XI under Galtier. The player’s previous contract was set to run out in 2024, and potential suitors were monitoring his situation with interest.

However, Verratti has now ended all speculation regarding his future by signing across the dotted line with the Parisians. Speaking after committing his future to the club, the Italian said that he considers Paris his second home.

“It gives me great pride to extend my contract with Paris Saint-Germain. I arrived in Paris more than 10 years ago, in this city that I consider my second home. I have always received a lot of support from the club and the fans since I started, and I am very grateful for that”, said Marco Verratti.

He added:

“It was obvious to me that my story would continue to be written here. I hope to win many more trophies in the Rouge & Bleu shirt.”

Verratti’s new contract will run till 2026.

Hugo Ekitike opens up on his first few months with Parisians

Hugo Ekitike has said that he arrived at PSG to take up a new challenge. The Parisians signed the 20-year-old on an initial loan deal this summer with a €28.5 million obligation to buy. The Frenchman has endured mixed times at the Parc des Princes so far.

Speaking to Canal Plus, as cited by PSG Talk, Ekitike said that he's always honest with himself regarding his performances.

“I know why I came here. Of course, when you arrive at a club like this, there are a lot of expectations. People expect performance, and inevitably. if it does not come, we ask ourselves questions,” said Ekitike.

He added:

“I’m in a position where I’m always going to be challenged because I came with a big tag. You have to accept it; it’s not a problem. I assume it; if I’m bad, I’m the first to say it, and if I’m good, I’ll be there, and I’ll continue to be good.”

Ekitike has appeared 13 times across competitions for the Ligue 1 champions this season, scoring one goal and setting up two more.

